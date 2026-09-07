ANGUILLA’S TOP SALARIES REVEALED: PREMIER EARNS EC$386,478 ANNUALLY

Official compensation figures place ministers at EC$322,065, the Opposition Leader at EC$190,263 and Members of Parliament at EC$158,553 per year

THE VALLEY, Anguilla — The annual compensation paid to Anguilla’s senior political officeholders has been placed in the public spotlight, with the Premier reportedly receiving a total package of EC$386,478 per year.

The figures, reported by Mervin Hanley and said to have been confirmed during an official press briefing, provide residents with a clearer picture of the public funds allocated to the territory’s elected representatives and other senior officeholders.

According to the information presented, the annual compensation packages are:

Member of Parliament: EC$158,553

EC$158,553 Leader of the Opposition: EC$190,263

EC$190,263 Parliamentary Secretary: EC$223,656

EC$223,656 Speaker of the House: EC$268,387

EC$268,387 Minister: EC$322,065

EC$322,065 Premier: EC$386,478

The salary of Anguilla’s Deputy Governor is also understood to be broadly comparable to the compensation received by a government minister.

These amounts reportedly represent total annual compensation, including applicable allowances, rather than basic salaries alone.

But there is another side.

Officials explained that ministers do not receive a separate fuel allowance, unlike certain categories within the public service. Although official vehicles are assigned to ministers, they are reportedly required to purchase their own fuel each month.

Anguilla’s ministers also do not receive several duty-related benefits reportedly available to political officeholders in some other Caribbean jurisdictions.

The only specifically identified allowance is an EC$400 monthly telephone allowance. That benefit amounts to EC$4,800 annually and is already included in the published compensation totals.

The disclosure is expected to generate significant public discussion, particularly as households continue to examine the cost of living, government expenditure and the overall value delivered by elected officials.

High salaries do not automatically mean excessive salaries. Senior political offices carry major responsibilities, demanding schedules and direct accountability for national policy, public finances and essential services.

Still, transparency matters.

Residents are entitled to know how public officials are compensated, what allowances are included and whether those packages are proportionate to Anguilla’s economic realities. Clear disclosure also allows the public to move beyond speculation and assess the figures using verified information.

The numbers are now on the table. And across Anguilla, the public conversation over political compensation, performance and accountability is likely only beginning.