Social Media Uproar Raises Concerns About Conflict of Interest and Good Governance in Terrance Drew’s Administration

A recent social media exchange between popular promoter Raphael “Phonse” Rodney and Mrs. Ermelin Duggins, wife of Minister Samal Duggins, has sparked widespread public debate and heightened concerns about the state of governance under Prime Minister Terrance Drew’s leadership.The uproar began when Rodney commented, “YOU CANNOT HAVE A MINISTER OWN A FARM AND CARRY AGRICULTURE IN HIS PORTFOLIO. LIKEWISE, YOU CANNOT HAVE A MINISTER AND HIS WIFE BE PROMOTERS WHILE CARRYING ENTERTAINMENT IN HIS PORTFOLIO.” This statement quickly struck a nerve, drawing a strong response from Mrs. Duggins, sparking further controversy. Rodney’s comment has fueled discussions across social media, raising critical questions about conflicts of interest, transparency, and accountability in the current administration, particularly as it pertains to Drew’s good governance agenda.In light of these developments, citizens and residents are voicing their concerns and calling on Prime Minister Drew to address the following pressing issues:

1. **Disclosure of Ministers’ Business Interests**: People are demanding that PM Drew name all ministers in his government who hold beneficial or legal interests in private businesses, particularly those that may present a conflict of interest with their official duties.

2. **Handling of Conflicts of Interest**: There are increasing calls for the government to clarify how Cabinet handles conflicts of interest, particularly in the case of Minister Samal Duggins, who oversees agriculture and entertainment, while being involved in farming and his wife in the entertainment sector.

3. **Public Funds and Ministerial Interests**: The public is asking for a declaration of how much government money has been paid to companies in which ministers have interests—whether through legal fees, procurement of materials, or contracts for services such as cleaning state entities or disseminating government information.

4. **Exclusive Contracts and Procurement Integrity**: There is growing concern over whether relatives of newly appointed ministers hold exclusive contracts to supply goods or services to state entities such as School Meals and Early Childhood programs. Citizens are questioning whether proper procurement rules are being followed.

5. **Conflicts on the Procurement Board**: Allegations have surfaced that members of the Procurement Board may be owners, advisors, or beneficiaries of companies bidding for government contracts. The public is demanding transparency in how these conflicts of interest are addressed.

6. **Lack of Transparency and Ethical Governance**:

Many are asking how the public can maintain faith in the Drew administration without transparency, clear ethical guidelines, or accountability measures in place. People want to see publicly available codes of conduct for government departments.

7. **Bias in ZIZ Reporting**: Concerns about media bias are also being raised, with citizens questioning when ZIZ, the state-owned media house, will allow for fair and balanced reporting that includes all views, rather than favoring the government’s narrative.As social media discussions continue to unfold, the uproar surrounding Rodney’s comments and Mrs. Duggins’ response has amplified concerns about the Drew administration’s governance practices. Citizens are demanding swift action, greater transparency, and a renewed commitment to upholding the principles of good governance in the face of growing distrust and dissatisfaction.