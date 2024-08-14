Tropical Storm Ernesto Passes Near St. Maarten with Minimal Damage

Tropical Storm Ernesto passed within 60 miles of St. Maarten, bringing heavy rain and sustained winds of 40-60 miles per hour. Despite the storm’s close proximity, St. Maarten experienced minimal damage, with no major incidents reported.

The storm’s strong winds and heavy rainfall tested the island’s preparedness, but early warnings and precautions helped mitigate potential damage. Local authorities praised the community’s adherence to safety protocols and their quick response to storm alerts.

As Ernesto moves away from the area, cleanup efforts are underway to address minor debris and localized flooding. Residents are advised to stay cautious as residual weather effects, such as scattered showers and gusty winds, may continue.

St. Maarten officials remain vigilant, monitoring weather updates and ensuring that any lingering impacts are swiftly addressed. The island is expected to return to normal activities as conditions stabilize.

The successful navigation of Tropical Storm Ernesto highlights the island’s resilience and preparedness in facing tropical weather challenges.