US Virgin Islands Officials Urge Residents to Stay Off Roads as Dangerous Conditions Persist After Tropical Storm Ernesto

Following the passage of Tropical Storm Ernesto last night into this morning, the roadways across the US Virgin Islands have become extremely hazardous. Officials are strongly urging all residents on the islands of St. Thomas, St. Croix, and St. John to stay off the roads unless they are emergency response personnel.

The storm has left widespread damage in its wake, with numerous trees and utility poles down across the islands, and large boulders obstructing several roadways. Crews are working diligently to clear these obstacles, but the process is expected to take time.

The situation is further complicated by island-wide power outages, particularly on St. Croix and St. John, with a number of feeders down on St. Thomas. While the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority (WAPA) has not yet provided a timeline for power restoration, updates are expected soon. Officials emphasize that while everyone is eager to have power restored, the safety of linemen, plant personnel, and other WAPA employees remains the top priority.

“We want to extend our deepest gratitude to all essential workers who are out there making sacrifices to help our community recover,” said local officials. “Your service is invaluable, and we ask that residents be patient and exercise their best judgment as we begin the recovery period.”

Residents are advised to remain indoors and avoid non-essential travel until conditions improve and it is safe to be on the roads again.