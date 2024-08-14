Diani Jimesha Prince-Drew Unveils The Joy Project: A Revolutionary Initiative Empowering Women and Children in St. Kitts and Nevis

Mrs. Diani Jimesha Prince-Drew has launched The Joy Project, a transformative non-profit organization dedicated to uplifting the most vulnerable members of society in St. Kitts and Nevis. As Founder and Executive Director, Prince-Drew aims to empower women and children through community-driven initiatives focused on awareness, sustainability, and empowerment.Since its inception in July 2024, The Joy Project has already made a significant impact. The “Cool Schools Initiative” is one of its flagship efforts, targeting the rising temperatures in classrooms caused by climate change. Seven schools have already benefited, receiving donations of fans to create more comfortable learning environments for students and teachers alike.But that’s not all. The Joy Project also launched the “Love Box Project” this past Mother’s Day, celebrating new mothers with thoughtfully curated gift boxes filled with essentials and luxuries to support them on their journey into motherhood. This initiative not only pampers new mothers but also reinforces the message that they are cherished and appreciated within the community.The organization’s “Menstrual Wellness Project” is another groundbreaking initiative, aimed at eradicating period poverty and promoting comprehensive menstrual health education. Through workshops and outreach, this project provides essential products and fosters understanding, breaking down stigmas around menstrual health.Mrs. Diani Jimesha Prince-Drew’s vision is clear: to create a future where every individual in St. Kitts and Nevis feels valued, safe, and capable of flourishing with dignity. The Joy Project stands as a beacon of hope, spreading love and joy while addressing critical issues within the community. With a mission rooted in advocacy, education, and empowerment, The Joy Project is set to create lasting, positive change in the lives of many. For more information on The Joy Project and its initiatives, visit [thejoyprojectskn.org](http://thejoyprojectskn.org).