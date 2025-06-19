BRANTLEY’S FAIR SHARE FIASCO — THREE YEARS AFTER TOPPLING TEAM UNITY GOVERNMENT, NEVIS STILL LEFT EMPTY-HANDED AS PM DREW WITHHOLDS WORLD BANK FAIR SHARE REPORT

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (June 19, 2025) —

The long-promised “fair share” for Nevis remains an elusive dream, as Premier Mark Brantley, who famously toppled a sitting federal administration in 2022 over the issue, now finds himself no closer to delivering what he once declared a matter of economic justice and national pride.

The irony is bitter and glaring. Brantley, who led a rebellion against former Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris, citing the systematic withholding of Nevis’ share of Citizenship by Investment (CBI) revenues, now appears trapped in the very quagmire he swore to dismantle.

Now, three years later, under the Drew administration, Nevisians are still left waiting.

“Too Busy for Fair Share Says Premier.” — These damning words came from social critic Dr. Kelvin Daly in a recent commentary scathing in tone and surgical in its dissection of Premier Brantley’s inaction.

Daly did not mince words:

“For years he cried wolf, that the big bad regime on St. Kitts was a predator on the good people of Nevis… The collective outrage cultivated on promises to bring home the bacon got him elected… He blamed his failure to deliver Fair Share on his ex-boss, Dr. Harris… Yet in 7 years of holding power in Team Unity, he never once introduced any constitutional amendment to codify Fair Share.”

THE WORLD BANK REPORT: WHERE IS IT?

The World Bank analysis, commissioned to settle once and for all what Nevis is entitled to, was received in early March 2025. According to Premier Brantley, it has been shared with the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), but almost four months later, no action has been taken, no conclusions shared, no meeting held, and no Fair Share delivered.

The Premier blamed the delay on travel schedules and cabinet absences. During a recent episode of his weekly podcast, Brantley was confronted directly by a caller who asked:

“How much closer are we now to Fair Share?”

To which Brantley responded:

“I can’t say how much closer I am… We now have the analysis… but it has not proceeded at the pace that I would have liked…”

Translation: there’s no timeline, no meeting date, and no federal engagement yet scheduled.

Premier Brantley’s own words point to an alarming lack of urgency, especially from the man who made “Fair Share” his war cry and his moral compass for dismantling a government.

BROKEN PROMISES, LOST TRUST?

Critics now question whether Fair Share was ever truly a principled crusade, or simply a political weapon wielded at the right time for the wrong reasons. With Nevis still saddled with debt and no legally guaranteed CBI mechanism in place, questions abound:

Why hasn’t the Brantley-led NIA codified Fair Share in law ?

? Why has there been no formal push in Parliament to enshrine Nevis’ entitlements?

to enshrine Nevis’ entitlements? What is in the World Bank report that both governments are so reluctant to release it?

As Dr. Daly notes:

“There has been a conspiracy of silence between both governments… Why the senseless delays, what is causing such trepidation, who stands to lose? We deserve answers. We deserve better than this mockery.”

THE VERDICT: WORDS WITHOUT ACTION

Premier Brantley is now under pressure not from Basseterre, but from his own people, to deliver on what he once made the cornerstone of his leadership. With no Cabinet meeting, no federal dialogue, and no transparency, Fair Share remains a fading echo of a promise shouted from political platforms — one that may haunt the Brantley legacy if not urgently addressed.

Nevisians are no longer clapping for speeches. They want results.

And they want them now.