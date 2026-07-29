A VOICE FOR THE PEOPLE FALLS SILENT: ST. KITTS-NEVIS MOURNS EDUCATOR, ACTIVIST AND COMMUNITY CHAMPION MRS. SYLVINE VERONICA HENRY

From the classroom to the airwaves, Mrs. Henry spent more than five decades educating, challenging, serving and standing up for people whose voices were too often overlooked

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — St. Kitts and Nevis is mourning the passing of Mrs. Sylvine Veronica Henry, a respected educator, social activist, economist, community builder, advocate for persons with disabilities, radio personality and one of the Federation’s most recognizable voices on matters of public interest.

She was bold. She was articulate. And she was rarely afraid to challenge prevailing views.

But behind the strong voice that generations came to know through the airwaves was a woman whose life was deeply rooted in education, faith, family, compassion and service to others.

Born in Haynes Smith Village on March 7, 1948, Mrs. Henry was the fourth of her mother’s six children. Raised by working-class parents, she understood from childhood that education could open doors that poverty often tried to keep closed.

She attended the St. Johnson Primary School before entering the Basseterre Senior School in 1961, where her passion for reading, debating and learning continued to grow.

Her ambition was clear: she wanted to teach.

And she did.

Mrs. Henry began her teaching career at the St. Peter’s Primary School in 1968 before being transferred just weeks later to the Trinity School, where she taught Kindergarten and Grades 1, 3 and 5, along with Mathematics in the Senior Division.

In 1971, she taught Grade 1 at the Basseterre Girls School before entering the St. Kitts-Nevis Teachers Training College in 1972.

Following her training, she was assigned to the Irish Town Primary School, where she taught Kindergarten and Grade 6 between 1973 and 1978.

Her love for mathematics eventually took her to the Basseterre High School, where from 1978 to 1982 she taught Mathematics to students in Forms 3, 4 and 5.

In 1979, she attended the Kuru Kuru Co-operative College in Guyana, further expanding her knowledge and experience.

But Mrs. Henry kept pushing herself.

From 1982 to 1984, she pursued studies at the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus in Jamaica, graduating in 1984 with a Bachelor of Science with Honours in Economics.

She returned to Basseterre High School, teaching Mathematics and Economics before moving into another area of national service.

In 1985, Mrs. Henry joined the Government Statistics Department/Planning Unit as a Statistician.

There, the mathematics she loved became part of the machinery of national development.

She received extensive professional training in the preparation of National Accounts and Balance of Payments through institutions including the Caribbean Development Bank, United Nations, OECS Secretariat, IMF Institute and Commonwealth Secretariat.

After more than 36 years of public service, along with two years in the private sector, Mrs. Henry officially retired in 2003.

Retirement, however, never meant retreat.

For years, she taught evening Economics courses associated with the University of the West Indies. Her home also became an informal classroom for young people struggling with Mathematics. Many received extra lessons from Mrs. Henry without ever being asked to pay.

That spirit of giving extended far beyond academics.

Through ministry work with members of the Maranatha Church, Mrs. Henry visited female inmates at Her Majesty’s Prison in St. Kitts. She offered encouragement, guidance and practical assistance, including helping some individuals find accommodation and opportunities to earn a living after incarceration.

People experiencing homelessness or hardship also knew her generosity.

She fed people. She assisted families. She gave quietly.

Recognition was never the point.

Her years of contribution to public and community life were eventually recognized with the Companion of the Star of Merit in the field of Public and Community Service.

Then came another major chapter.

In 2018, Mrs. Henry lost her sight.

For many, such a life-changing disability might have meant withdrawing from public life.

Not Sylvine Henry.

She continued speaking.

She continued educating.

And she continued advocating.

Her experience brought her even closer to the work of the Association of Persons with Disabilities, where she became an active advocate for greater dignity, inclusion and recognition of the rights of persons living with disabilities.

The radio also became one of her most powerful classrooms.

Beginning around 2010, Mrs. Henry became well known for calling into radio programmes to discuss economics, politics, governance and social issues.

Listeners quickly learned that when Sylvine Henry called, she had something to say.

Sometimes she agreed.

Sometimes she strongly disagreed.

But she brought arguments, experience and conviction.

Her contributions established her as a formidable and unmistakable voice in national discussion — a woman prepared to question popular opinion, challenge misinformation and demand better from leaders and society alike.

Yet politics never told the whole story of Sylvine Henry.

Faith mattered deeply.

Family mattered deeply.

Service mattered deeply.

She was the mother of three children, grandmother of seven, and shared a particularly close relationship with her sister, retired Inspector Carol Williams.

Mrs. Sylvine Veronica Henry leaves behind far more than a collection of radio interventions or public debates.

She leaves classrooms filled with former students.

She leaves young people who understood Mathematics because she took extra time with them.

She leaves vulnerable people who remember that she saw their humanity when others passed them by.

She leaves persons with disabilities who gained another determined advocate.

And she leaves a national conversation made richer because she was never afraid to participate in it.

Her sight may have faded, but her vision for a better society never did.

And although that familiar voice has now fallen silent, the lessons, service and courage behind it will continue to speak.

Times Caribbean extends condolences to the children, grandchildren, relatives, friends, former students, colleagues and countless members of the community whose lives were touched by Mrs. Sylvine Veronica Henry.

May her remarkable legacy of education, compassion, courage and service continue to inspire generations.