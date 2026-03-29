TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO EX-PM STUART YOUNG WINS $500K LAWSUIT AS COURT SLAMS TRINIDAD EXPRESS FOR ‘PROFITING FROM FALSEHOOD’”

HEADLINE: “TRUTH ON TRIAL: EX-PM STUART YOUNG CRUSHES TRINIDAD EXPRESS IN $500K DEFAMATION SHOWDOWN”

By Times Caribbean News Desk

In a stunning courtroom victory that is sending shockwaves across the regional media landscape, former Prime Minister has decisively triumphed over the in a landmark defamation case—securing more than $500,000 in damages following a powerful appellate court ruling.

At the heart of the explosive legal battle was a controversial two-page advertisement published on September 7, 2017, during Young’s tenure as a Cabinet minister. The ad, attributed to a shadowy group calling itself “Concerned Citizens of T&T,” leveled serious allegations regarding operations at the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC). In a revelation that stunned the court, the newspaper admitted it did not even know the identity of the advertiser.

Delivering a blistering judgment, appellate justices—led by alongside and —flatly dismissed the newspaper’s appeal. Justice Bereaux condemned the publication for knowingly profiting from falsehood, noting that the same outlet had previously debunked the very allegations it later published as paid content.

“The appellant was not engaged in reporting the news,” Bereaux declared, dismantling the paper’s reliance on reportage and qualified privilege defenses. The court underscored that such protections apply only in legitimate journalistic contexts—not paid, unverified attacks.

The ruling upheld the original findings of , while refining the structure of damages. Of the total award, $375,000 was confirmed as general damages, reflecting the harm and aggravating factors, while $125,000 in exemplary damages was imposed to punish what the court described as “oppressive and unconstitutional conduct.”

Legal heavyweights , , and represented Young, while appeared for the Trinidad Express.

This ruling is being hailed as a defining moment for press accountability in the Caribbean, drawing a hard line between responsible journalism and reckless publication for profit. For Young, it is not just a legal victory—it is a public vindication.

And for media houses across the region, the message is unmistakable: publish with integrity—or prepare to pay the price.