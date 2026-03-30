SKELEC LAUNCHES LANDMARK 50MW SOLAR + BATTERY PROJECT IN BOLD PUSH FOR ENERGY INDEPENDENCE

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, March 30, 2026 — In what is being hailed as a defining and historic turning point for the Federation’s energy future, the St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd (SKELEC) has officially launched the competitive Request for Proposals (RFP) for the Basseterre Valley 50MW Solar Photovoltaic (PV) and 30.5MW/30.5MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Project.

The ambitious initiative, among the largest renewable energy undertakings in the nation’s history, signals a decisive shift away from fossil fuel dependence and toward a cleaner, more resilient and sustainable energy landscape in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Backed by 12 months of rigorous technical, financial, and legal due diligence—and supported by internationally respected advisory firms including Castalia, ILF Consulting Engineers, GIDE, and Merchant Law—the project is grounded in transparency, accountability, and global best practices.

SKELEC’s leadership emphasized that the launch of the RFP marks more than just a procurement milestone—it represents a bold national commitment to energy security, reduced fuel import dependency, and the achievement of critical renewable energy targets by 2030.

Minister of Public Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Hon. Konris Maynard, described the development as “historic not only in scale, but in what it represents,” pointing to a transformative shift toward energy independence and long-term sustainability for the Federation.

Importantly, the process has been deliberately designed to be inclusive, creating opportunities for local contractors, investors, and service providers of all sizes to participate in this nation-building project. Citizens and businesses alike are being encouraged to engage, register, and contribute to shaping the country’s clean energy future.

Interested stakeholders can access the bidder portal and registration platforms via SKELEC’s official project website.

As St. Kitts and Nevis accelerates its transition toward a Sustainable Island State Agenda, today’s announcement stands as a powerful declaration: the future of energy is not only renewable—it is here.

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