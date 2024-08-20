St. Kitts and Nevis Listed as World’s Highest Murder Rate Per Capita in 2024 Freedom Country Report

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – August 20, 2024 – The 2024 Freedom in the World Country Report has once again ranked St. Kitts and Nevis as having the highest murder rate per capita globally, a troubling statistic that has persisted under the administration of Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew. The report highlights a significant rise in violent crime, including homicides, during the first half of the year, painting a grim picture for the twin-island nation.

According to the report, despite the government’s efforts to curb the violence—such as establishing a national security task force and bolstering security forces—the number of homicides has continued to climb. St. Kitts and Nevis recorded a murder rate of 65 per 100,000 people in 2023, reaffirming its position as the world’s most dangerous country in terms of homicides.

This surge in violent crime is not unprecedented in the federation’s recent history. In 2012, St. Kitts and Nevis had a homicide rate of 33.6 per 100,000 citizens, ranking 8th highest globally at the time. Even more alarming, in 2011, the capital city of Basseterre was reported to have the highest murder rate in the world, with an astonishing 131.6 homicides per 100,000 people.

The current situation marks a significant regression in national security and public safety under the Drew-led administration, raising serious concerns both domestically and internationally. With 2024 already witnessing a sharp increase in murders, the report underscores the urgent need for more effective measures to combat this epidemic of violence.

As the nation grapples with these harrowing statistics, the spotlight is on the government and its strategies to restore peace and security to St. Kitts and Nevis. The Freedom in the World report serves as a stark reminder of the challenges ahead and the critical need for swift and decisive action to protect citizens and improve the country’s global standing.