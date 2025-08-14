Jason Holder Named New Skipper of St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots Ahead of 2025 Season Opener at Warner Park

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, August 13, 2025 — In a blockbuster CPL shake-up that has set cricket circles buzzing, West Indies superstar all-rounder Jason Holder has been officially unveiled as the new captain of the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots for the 2025 Caribbean Premier League season.

The announcement comes just one day before the CPL’s grand opening clash at Warner Park Cricket Stadium on August 14, where Holder will lead the Patriots against the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.

The move is nothing short of seismic — Holder’s appointment ends his 13-year, career-defining tenure with the Barbados Royals, the very franchise he joined in the CPL’s inaugural season back in 2013. The Barbadian stalwart departs with a glittering legacy: 1169 runs, 97 wickets, and two CPL titles (2014 and 2019), the latter under his own captaincy. Known for his cool head under pressure, impeccable sportsmanship, and tactical brain, Holder’s leadership pedigree is unquestionable.

For the struggling Patriots, who endured a dismal 2024 campaign with just one win in 10 matches, Holder’s arrival signals nothing less than a full-scale rebuild. His blend of middle-order steel and seam-bowling firepower is expected to bring both balance and belief to a side hungry to reclaim their competitive edge.

“Jason Holder isn’t just a player — he’s a game-changer,” said a Patriots insider. “This is a statement that the Patriots mean business in 2025.”

While the St. Lucia Kings enter as defending champions, all eyes will be on Warner Park tomorrow as Holder strides out in Patriots colours for the very first time, carrying the hopes of a nation and the weight of expectation on his broad shoulders.

Cricket fans across the region are bracing for fireworks — and with Jason Holder now at the helm, the Patriots’ redemption story might just be about to begin.