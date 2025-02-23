TRAILBLAZER HONORED! Mrs. Carlene Henry-Morton Receives Inaugural LLL Distinguished Alumni Award

Basseterre, St. Kitts – February 22, 2025

In a momentous celebration of excellence, Mrs. Carlene Henry-Morton has been bestowed with the prestigious inaugural LLL Distinguished Alumni Award, cementing her legacy as a towering figure in education and public service. The award, conferred by the Department of Language, Linguistics, and Literature (LLL) at The University of the West Indies (UWI), Cave Hill Campus, was presented during the LLL Legacies and Luminaries Careers Day and Awards Ceremony on February 21, 2025—an event made even more significant as it coincided with International Mother Language Day.

Mrs. Henry-Morton, a proud alumna of UWI and the University of Leeds in England, has dedicated over three decades to transforming lives through education. Her tenure as Principal of the Basseterre High School in St. Kitts solidified her reputation as an unwavering advocate for academic excellence and student empowerment. Her contributions to the field have shaped generations of scholars and professionals, leaving an indelible mark on the educational landscape of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Her impact extended beyond the classroom when she assumed the role of Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, a position she held for seven years. There, she championed groundbreaking initiatives to advance sustainable tourism and safeguard the nation’s rich cultural heritage. Her efforts were instrumental in elevating St. Kitts’ international profile, positioning the island as a premier destination for travelers worldwide.

Mrs. Henry-Morton was one of three esteemed honorees at the inaugural event, recognized specifically for her contributions to Literature in English. Fellow awardees included Ms. Donna Forde (Modern Languages) and Mr. Kerry Belgrave (Linguistics). The LLL Distinguished Alumni Award celebrates individuals who exemplify leadership, innovation, and a commitment to service.

With her relentless pursuit of excellence, Mrs. Henry-Morton has solidified her place as a national treasure. Her achievements stand as a beacon of inspiration, proving that dedication and passion can transform communities and shape the future. This accolade is not just a recognition of her past contributions but a testament to the lasting impact she continues to have on education and national development.