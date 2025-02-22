BLOODBATH IN TRINIDAD: 8 WOMEN MURDERED IN LESS THAN TWO MONTHS IN 2025

Port of Spain, Trinidad – A chilling wave of violence has gripped Trinidad as eight women have been brutally murdered in less than two months, painting a grim picture of rising crime in the country. The victims, ranging in age from 34 to 65, were killed in a string of violent incidents, including home invasions, domestic disputes, and stray bullet shootings.

The most recent tragedy occurred on February 19, when 64-year-old Durpatee Chance was beaten and strangled after masked intruders stormed her home, marking the eighth female fatality in this alarming surge of violence.

A Deadly Start to 2025

The bloodshed began on January 9, when Attorney-at-Law Kumari Baksh, 60, and her husband were found bound, gagged, and murdered in their home during a brutal invasion. Just days later, on January 13, 34-year-old Onella Antonia Parks was ambushed and gunned down while walking to work in Port of Spain.

The violence escalated when 36-year-old mother-of-two, Sahrida Ali, was struck by a stray bullet during a shootout between police and criminals on January 18.

On January 26, 56-year-old Sunita Parbatee Ram was gunned down by her husband, in yet another tragic case of domestic violence. Less than 24 hours later, on January 27, 57-year-old Wendy Thomas was shot in the chest after a heated argument with a man.

The killing spree continued with 39-year-old Chezerae Kidney-Ramdass, who was shot in her own apartment on January 29. Then, on February 16, 65-year-old Quintin Marcano was fatally struck by a bullet while at a friend’s birthday party.

A Nation in Fear

The relentless violence has left citizens terrified and demanding urgent action from law enforcement and government officials. Many fear that the rising crime wave is spiraling out of control, with women increasingly becoming targets of brutality.

Activists and concerned citizens are calling for stronger protective measures, tougher penalties for violent offenders, and a crackdown on illegal firearms.

As authorities continue investigations into these killings, families of the victims remain shattered, pleading for justice in a country where murder is fast becoming a daily reality.

The question now looms: How many more must die before Trinidad’s bloodshed is brought to an end?