PAM Leader Blasts Deputy PM Geoffrey Hanley: ‘Betrayers of Public Trust!’

In a scathing public rebuke, People’s Action Movement (PAM) Leader Natasha Grey-Brookes has unleashed a fiery broadside against East Basseterre MP and Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, accusing him of betraying the trust of his constituents and failing to represent the true needs of the people.

Grey-Brookes, in a blistering social media post titled A Note to Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, left no stone unturned as she lambasted the Deputy Prime Minister for what she described as a shameful display of absentee leadership, selective listening, and a dereliction of duty.

“Representation isn’t about ignoring your constituents. It’s not a performance, a photo op… It’s about accountability, responsiveness, and a relentless dedication to the needs of the people you swore to serve,” the PAM Leader wrote.

The no-holds-barred statement accused Hanley of engaging in “disappearing acts, closed-door decisions, and selective listening”, branding such actions as “acts of betrayal” and a “slap in the face” to the residents of East Basseterre.

Grey-Brookes minced no words in calling out Hanley’s leadership style, declaring that true representation demands “empathy, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the common good.”

“The notion that representation is a one-way street, where constituents are expected to passively accept whatever crumbs are thrown their way, is an insult to the very concept of democracy,” Grey-Brookes asserted.

The statement, signed Champion for the Warriors of the East, has sent shockwaves across the political landscape, with many hailing the PAM Leader’s boldness in holding the Deputy Prime Minister’s feet to the fire.

Grey-Brookes’ message has ignited fierce debate, with residents of East Basseterre echoing concerns of neglect and lack of accessibility from their elected representative.

With the political temperature rising and the battle for East Basseterre intensifying, the explosive note signals that the fight for true representation is far from over – and Natasha Grey-Brookes is making it clear that the “Warriors of the East” deserve nothing less than fearless, responsive leadership.