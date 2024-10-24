TRANSPARENCY AND ACCOUNTABILITY CRISIS: DREW ADMINISTRATION FAILS TO TABLE AUDITED REPORTS FROM SCASPA, NHC, SWMC, ZBC, TOURISM AUTHORITY, AND SKELEC SINCE TAKING OFFICE

Transparency Crisis: Drew Administration Fails to Table Audited Reports from Major Statutory Bodies Since Taking Office

The Drew administration, which took office in August 2022, is now facing mounting criticism for failing to provide audited financial reports from several major statutory bodies. Among these are the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA), National Housing Corporation (NHC), Solid Waste Management Corporation (SWMC), ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), Tourism Authority, and St. Kitts Electricity Company (SKELEC). This glaring omission has raised serious concerns about transparency, accountability, and good governance within the current administration.

One concerned individual penned a powerful commentary shedding light on the situation. As the Drew administration enters its third year, frustration continues to grow among those who expected the government to honor its promises of transparency and proper governance. The author expressed their dismay:

“We are now in the third year of a Drew administration and I write to you reluctantly on the failure of the government to adhere to the good governance principles regarding its corporations.”

Statutory bodies like SCASPA, NHC, and others are required to report to ministers who hold responsibility over their operations. This responsibility includes ensuring that these corporations prepare and submit their annual financial statements for auditing, with the audited reports then tabled in Parliament. Yet, nearly three years into the Drew-led administration, these reports remain conspicuously absent, leaving the public and employees of these corporations in the dark.

“I am at a loss, Mr. Editor, that we are into the third year of a government that claims to be transparent and following the rules of good government, yet we as employees of the government are being treated with scant disregard.”

This failure to provide audited reports directly contradicts the government’s claims of promoting good governance. The absence of transparency is especially troubling given the various accusations leveled at the administration, from allegations of greed to concerns over excessive overseas travel. Even if these accusations hold some merit, they should not excuse ministers from their statutory responsibility to the public.

The commentary emphasizes the gravity of the situation:

“We have not seen audited statements tabled by Social Security, SCASPA, SWMC, ZBC, Tourism Authority, UDC, FBDC, and SKELEC to name a few. Even if accusations of greed and overseas travel are true, that should not relieve a Minister of his/her statutory responsibility to the public.”

In a bold call to action, the author urges the Drew administration to fulfill its obligations:

“I am therefore using this medium to call on Cabinet to cause all Ministers responsible for reporting to the public on the administration of corporate bodies to do so in accordance with the powers given to him/her by statute and also in accordance with the sacred oath of office taken in contract with the public.”

This failure to provide audited reports has cast a shadow on the Drew administration’s commitment to good governance and transparency. With no audited reports tabled from major statutory bodies since taking office, the public is left wondering whether accountability is truly a priority for this government.

As the nation continues to wait for answers, the demand for transparency only grows louder. Is this the beginning of a governance crisis under Prime Minister Drew’s leadership? Time will tell whether these calls for action are met with the accountability the public deserves.