Natasha Grey-Brookes and Joevarney Herbert Represent St. Kitts and Nevis at Conservative Party Conference in the UK

Natasha Grey-Brookes, Leader of the People’s Action Movement (PAM), and Joevarney Herbert are representing St. Kitts and Nevis at the Conservative Party Conference in the United Kingdom. The annual conference gathers global political leaders and key policymakers to discuss current issues and future developments in governance and leadership.

In a social media post, Mrs. Grey-Prookes highlighted her participation in a significant panel discussion on women in political leadership. She shared:

“I am currently in the United Kingdom attending the Conservative Party Conference. Today, we had a powerful discussion on women in political leadership with an incredible panel of women. Inspiring and empowering! I am honored to have shared the stage with such influential women. Let’s continue to break down barriers and pave the way for future generations of female leaders. Together, we can create a more inclusive and equitable political landscape. Join the conversation and support women in leadership.”

The discussion centered on advancing the role of women in politics, a topic Mrs. Grey-Prookes has championed throughout her leadership. Her participation marks an important moment for PAM, as the party continues to foster international connections while advocating for increased female representation and leadership in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Joevarney Herbert, a prominent PAM member, also attended the conference, representing the party alongside Mrs. Grey-Prookes. Their involvement showcases PAM’s dedication to building global partnerships and addressing significant political issues on an international stage.