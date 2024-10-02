Avery Island, Louisiana, October 1, 2024 – Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, accompanied by Mrs. Prince Drew and his son, St.Kitts and Nevis Robotics Association Ambassador TJ Drew Jr., have left Washington, D.C., to visit Louisiana. The delegation toured the renowned McIlhenny Company, the producers of the iconic TABASCO® Brand, at Avery Island, sparking excitement for potential agricultural collaborations.

The tour of the TABASCO® manufacturing and agricultural operations is seen as a key step in advancing St. Kitts and Nevis’ vision of sustainable food production. Dr. Drew, in discussions with McIlhenny’s President and CEO, Harold Osborn III, and Special Envoy for Investment, Development, and International Business Relations, Her Excellency Hadiya Claxton, explored opportunities for introducing cutting-edge agricultural technologies to the twin-island nation.

Dr. Drew emphasized the critical importance of forging international partnerships to achieve food security. “Our visit to McIlhenny’s operations highlights our commitment to innovation in agriculture. These partnerships are crucial in ensuring we build a resilient, self-sufficient agricultural system in St. Kitts and Nevis,” he stated.

This visit marks a significant push by the Drew administration to attract global investment in sustainable agriculture, amid ongoing efforts to enhance food production and combat the growing challenges of climate change and food insecurity. As the Drew family immersed themselves in Louisiana’s agricultural culture, the delegation’s focus on forging strategic partnerships is set to elevate St. Kitts and Nevis on the international agricultural stage.