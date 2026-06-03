Contraband Discovery Leads to Prison Lockdown, Searches and Arrest

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — A developing security situation at His Majesty’s Prison has reportedly resulted in a facility lockdown, extensive searches, and the seizure of several prohibited items following an earlier contraband-related incident.

According to information received, the situation unfolded after prison officers allegedly intercepted a package that had reportedly been thrown over the prison walls. The discovery prompted immediate security measures across the correctional facility.

Sources indicate that prison officers moved swiftly to place the prison on lockdown and conduct coordinated searches throughout several areas of the institution.

During those operations, officers reportedly discovered and seized more than ten cellular phones, quantities of suspected marijuana, and multiple improvised weapons commonly referred to as “shanks.”

The reported discoveries have once again raised serious concerns about prison security, staff safety, and the ongoing challenge of preventing prohibited items from entering the correctional facility.

The matter has also renewed attention on concerns previously raised by prison officers regarding the risks they face while carrying out their duties, particularly in an environment where contraband, illicit communication devices, and makeshift weapons may pose threats to order and safety.

Investigations were reportedly launched following the incident, and one male individual was subsequently arrested on Monday, June 1, in connection with the matter.

The individual has since appeared before the court and was remanded to His Majesty’s Prison pending further proceedings.

The latest developments come amid renewed calls from prison officers for stronger security measures, increased protection for staff, and stricter enforcement against persons allegedly involved in smuggling contraband into correctional institutions.

Authorities have not yet released further details regarding the ongoing investigation.

This remains a developing story, and updates are expected as more official information becomes available.