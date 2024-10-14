ST.KITTS’ RENOWNED ENVIRONMENT HEALTH EXPERT TO ADDRESS SAINT KITTS-NEVIS NATIONAL INDOOR AIR CRISIS!

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis [October 14, 2024] — In a groundbreaking move, Saint Kitts and Nevis has secured the world’s leading expert on environmental health, Dr. Steve D. Whittaker, to deliver the keynote address at the National Dialogue on Indoor Air Quality: Understanding the Challenges and Finding Solutions, set for Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort Ballroom.

This highly anticipated event marks the country’s first national dialogue on indoor air quality—a crisis affecting homes, schools, and workplaces across the federation. Dr. Whittaker, a globally recognized authority on air quality with a PhD from Yale University, has been on the frontlines of health and environmental battles worldwide. His keynote speech promises to shake up the conversation on air quality, with a stark warning about the deadly impacts of poor indoor environments on respiratory health and productivity.

“This dialogue is essential to understanding the hidden dangers lurking in our indoor spaces,” Dr. Whittaker said, “We must act now to protect the health of all citizens, and this event will spark the crucial solutions we need for a healthier future.”

Dr. Whittaker’s address will not only dissect the environmental issues facing the nation but also align with the Sustainable Island State Agenda, positioning Saint Kitts and Nevis as a leader in global sustainability efforts. The dialogue will feature breakout sessions on practical steps to develop a National Indoor Air Quality Policy—setting the stage for dramatic reforms across homes, businesses, and public spaces.

Chair of the Organising Committee, Dr. Marcus L. Natta, called this event a “game-changer” for the health of the nation. “Dr. Whittaker’s expertise is unparalleled, and his insights will fuel the fight for safer indoor spaces. We are calling on all stakeholders—government, health professionals, architects, engineers, and the general public—to be part of this life-saving conversation.”

This FREE event, with registration available online, is set to be one of the most important public health gatherings in Saint Kitts and Nevis history. Miss it at your peril!