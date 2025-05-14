TORRENTIAL RAINS, BUT NO WATER? PUBLIC OUTRAGE ERUPTS AS GOVT ANNOUNCES 30% DROP IN SUPPLY



“Make It Make Sense!” – Residents Fume as Water Department Blames Floods for Water Shortage

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — It’s been days of relentless rainfall, ghauts overflowing, and flash floods across St. Kitts—yet the Water Services Department (WSD) has issued a jaw-dropping statement: a 30% drop in water supply due to blocked intakes. The public reaction? Outrage, disbelief, and calls for accountability.

“So rain flooding me yard, but I cyah flush me toilet?” one angry resident posted.

According to the WSD, surface water intakes deep in the forest have been blocked by debris from the heavy rainfall. The agency claims it’s too dangerous to send workers in until conditions improve, hence the reduction in supply.

In the meantime, water is being redistributed from well-fed areas and citizens are being told to cut back on usage. But for many, it’s the same tired excuse from a government that continues to fumble basic infrastructure management.

“If we can’t provide water in the middle of a downpour, what are we even doing?” asked another frustrated Kittitian.

The debacle exposes deeper problems—poor planning, lack of investment, and no contingency strategy to deal with predictable weather events. And let’s not forget: both the Ministries of Health and Public Utilities are under the direct leadership of Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew.

Rain is falling. Patience is drying up.

WATER SERVICES DEPARTMENT STATEMENT (EXCERPT):

“Recent heavy rain has blocked all surface water intakes… accounting for about 30% of supplies. The intakes are located deep within the forest… WSD will restrict actions to access and clear the sources while conditions remain unfavourable…”

#RainButNoWater #MakeItMakeSense #WaterCrisis #LeadershipFail