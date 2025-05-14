ST. MAARTEN PRISON INFERNO! GUARDS FLEE AS FIRE ERUPTS AT POINTE BLANCHE — HERO INMATE SAVES LIVES WHILE OFFICERS VANISH



“They Locked Us In and Ran!” – Dante Ottley Emerges as Hero After Chaos, Fire, and Riots Engulf St. Maarten Prison



PHILIPSBURG, ST. MAARTEN — Chaos and flames tore through the Pointe Blanche Prison in a horrifying scene that has ignited outrage across the island. As fire engulfed the facility, prison guards reportedly abandoned their posts, leaving terrified inmates trapped in their locked cells—until one courageous prisoner risked it all to save lives.



Dante Ottley, an inmate himself, is now being hailed as a national hero after he bravely rushed into the heart of danger, retrieved keys from the unmanned prison office, and began unlocking cells—freeing inmates who would have otherwise been left to die.



> “He saved us all,” one shaken inmate reportedly said. “The guards ran. It was Dante who opened the cells. It was Dante who calmed the riot. Not the prison staff.”







But the fire was only the beginning. As smoke billowed and panic set in, inmates began to riot in desperation, hoping to force a response from authorities—particularly Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling. With the situation escalating rapidly, Ottley once again stepped up, diffusing tensions and convincing his fellow prisoners to return to their cells after the fire was subdued.



Why were guards the first to flee? Why was a prisoner forced to take charge in a disaster? These are the questions rattling the nation as public fury mounts and calls for an independent investigation grow louder.



Some prisoners have since been relocated, but the silence from prison officials and the Justice Ministry is deafening.



> This is not just a scandal—it’s a systemic failure, one that could have ended in mass death if not for the courage of an inmate society has cast aside.







