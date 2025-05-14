IMF RINGS THE ALARM! ST. KITTS & NEVIS ECONOMY FALTERS AMID COLLAPSING CBI REVENUE AND FISCAL CHAOS



2025 Article IV Report Exposes Drewnamic Disaster in the Making

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has delivered a scathing reality check to the government of St. Kitts and Nevis in its 2025 Article IV Consultation, warning of a deteriorating fiscal outlook, deepening deficits, and a brewing financial crisis—all under the watch of Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew.

What was once touted as a “revitalised, post-COVID economy” has now been exposed by the IMF as floundering beneath the weight of plummeting Citizenship by Investment (CBI) revenues, unchecked spending, and critical vulnerabilities in the financial system.

The IMF’s brutally honest assessment is clear: the economy is spiraling, and the government’s ability to navigate the storm is highly questionable.

KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM THE IMF REPORT: A COUNTRY IN TROUBLE

CBI COLLAPSE & REVENUE SHORTFALL

The once-booming Citizenship by Investment programme—long the lifeblood of the country’s revenue—has become a shadow of its former self. The IMF confirms that structurally lower CBI inflows have left a gaping hole in the country’s finances.

Translation? The government is burning cash it no longer has, and the well is running dry.

WORSENING FISCAL OUTLOOK

The fiscal situation has “notably deteriorated,” according to the IMF. With spending outpacing revenue and no concrete economic diversification strategy in place, the Drew administration appears to be riding the country straight toward a debt wall.

WIDENING CURRENT ACCOUNT DEFICIT

The twin-island federation’s current account deficit is ballooning, meaning more money is going out of the country than coming in—a red flag that signals instability in the external balance of payments and growing dependence on imports and foreign debt.

BANKING SECTOR UNDER THREAT

The report also highlights that public banks are riddled with long-standing weaknesses, posing serious risks to both fiscal and financial stability. Meanwhile, private lending is expanding at a rapid and potentially reckless pace, further heating up the risk profile of the domestic financial sector.

WHO’S TO BLAME? ALL FINGERS POINT TO THE GOVERNMENT

Despite the glaring warnings, there has been radio silence from the upper echelons of the Drew administration on how they intend to reverse this freefall.

Under this government:

CBI revenues were slashed due to mismanagement, international blacklisting, and a lack of innovation.

due to mismanagement, international blacklisting, and a lack of innovation. No plan B was crafted to cushion the fall.

to cushion the fall. Public banks were neglected , even as credit union lending exploded.

, even as credit union lending exploded. Spending soared, while revenue shrank.

This isn’t a case of bad luck. This is a case of bad leadership.

THE DREW-LED “RECOVERY” IS A MIRAGE

The government continues to paint a rosy picture of economic health, yet the IMF’s independent analysis demolishes that illusion. The Prime Minister boasts of record spending on social programs, infrastructure, and foreign trips, but the data shows a different reality:

Debt is rising. Revenues are falling. Growth is stalling. And confidence is evaporating.

THE IMF’S NOT-SO-SUBTLE WARNING: GET YOUR HOUSE IN ORDER—OR ELSE

The IMF did not mince words. The time to act is now. Structural reforms are urgently needed in:

CBI transparency and strategy

Public sector financial management

Banking oversight

Spending discipline

Failure to do so could push the country into a full-blown debt and currency crisis.

A COUNTRY AT THE CROSSROADS

With the economy on shaky ground, and trust in leadership eroding, the people of St. Kitts and Nevis face a sobering question:

How much more damage can the Drew administration inflict before the nation becomes economically unrecognizable?

The IMF has sounded the alarm. The world is watching. And the people are waiting—for action, for reform, and most of all—for accountability.

#IMFWarning #FiscalCrisis #CBICollapse #DrewnomicsDisaster #EconomicMeltdown #LeadershipFailure #StKittsNevis2025

Read the full IMF report here:

IMF Article IV Report for St. Kitts and Nevis – May 2025