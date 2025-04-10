HORROR IN SANTO DOMINGO: NIGHTCLUB COLLAPSE KILLS 184 IN DOMINICAN REPUBLIC’S DEADLIEST TRAGEDY

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — A devastating national tragedy has gripped the Dominican Republic as the death toll from the catastrophic roof collapse at the popular Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo has risen to a staggering 184 lives lost. Rescue operations have officially ended after emergency officials confirmed that “all reasonable possibilities of finding more survivors” had been exhausted.

What began as a regular night of celebration turned into one of the Caribbean nation’s worst disasters in decades, leaving a trail of heartbreak, rubble, and unanswered questions.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, the nightclub’s roof caved in without warning, burying scores of partygoers under tons of debris. The building collapsed in seconds, sending hundreds into chaos and launching a desperate scramble for survival.

For more than 48 agonizing hours, over 300 rescue personnel, aided by sniffer dogs and international firefighting teams from Puerto Rico and Israel, battled through twisted steel, crushed concrete, and mangled beams. But as night fell on Wednesday, hopes turned into grief as the final shift of rescuers transitioned from search to recovery.

“Today we complete the rescue effort,” said Fire Chief Jose Luis Frometa Herasme, solemnly addressing the nation. “We grieve with every family that has lost a loved one in this unfathomable catastrophe.”

President Luis Abinader arrived at the scene to console survivors and oversee rescue operations. He declared three days of national mourning, with flags ordered to fly at half-mast across the country.

Crowds of devastated relatives remain gathered outside the crumbled nightclub, hospitals, and morgues—many still clinging to fading hope. Survivors have recounted scenes of terror and heroism, of strangers pulling others from under rubble, and of screams that eventually faded into silence.

The cause of the collapse is still under investigation. Structural experts and criminal investigators are working tirelessly to determine whether negligence, faulty design, or poor maintenance played a role in the catastrophe that has shaken the nation to its core.

In a show of unity, citizens across the country have come together in vigils, prayer circles, and relief efforts to support survivors and the families of the deceased. Psychological support teams have been deployed, and donations have poured in to help cover funeral expenses and medical costs.

This senseless tragedy has left a permanent scar on the Dominican Republic’s collective heart, turning what should have been a vibrant night of life into a harrowing moment of national mourning.

As the country begins to bury its dead, questions remain—and justice will be demanded. For now, the Dominican Republic weeps, remembers, and begins the long road to healing.