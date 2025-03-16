EXPLOSIVE REVELATION ! ALFA NERO FUNDS ACCOUNTED FOR !

The truth is out! The Financial Secretary has laid bare a full and transparent report on the Alfa Nero sale funds, proving beyond doubt that every cent is accounted for! The Opposition’s wild accusations—peddled to the Associated Press—have been discredited as outright lies and political sabotage!

Legal action is now on the table for those who conspired to spread these falsehoods in a desperate attempt to smear reputations and mislead the public.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne stands unshaken, reaffirming his ironclad commitment to good governance, transparency, and accountability. The truth prevails

Busted #FactCheck #NoMoreLies #AccountabilityWins