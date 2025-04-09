Nevis Youth Earns Global Recognition with 2nd Place Finish in World Bank Essay Competition on Job Poverty

Rol-J Williams highlights job inequality in St. Kitts and Nevis and calls for a bold shift toward STEM-driven solutions.

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS — Rol-J Williams, a medical student and climate advocate from Nevis, has earned second place in the prestigious World Bank regional essay competition under the theme “Job Poverty in the Caribbean: Youth Perspective.” His powerful contribution has placed the spotlight on the economic challenges faced by young people in St. Kitts and Nevis and across the Caribbean.

The announcement came during a World Bank-hosted webinar on April 8, 2025, where Williams participated in a thought-provoking panel alongside other young Caribbean voices. When asked, “What do you think is the biggest barrier young people face in finding decent jobs today?”, Williams delivered a clear and urgent response.

“There’s a severe lack of opportunities due to our dependence on tourism, financial services, and the Citizenship by Investment programme,” he explained. “This has led to a crisis of jobs poverty—where people are employed but still living in poverty due to low wages and limited prospects.”

Williams’ essay was praised for its depth, clarity, and bold call to action. You can read the full piece here.

The top prize went to Abigayle Morgan of Jamaica, who will travel to Washington, D.C. to represent the Caribbean at the World Bank Youth Summit from May 19–20, 2025. As the second-place winner, Williams will participate in exclusive meetings with the World Bank’s Caribbean leadership, alongside third-place winner David Salmon, also from Jamaica.

A dedicated student and advocate, Williams is committed to building a future where Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) are central to economic development.

“We must move beyond traditional sectors and invest in creating real opportunities through STEM,” he said. “Our youth need the tools, training, and support to innovate, compete, and build lasting futures.”

Williams’ achievement is a proud moment for Nevis and the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. His voice is one of urgency, vision, and purpose—and his message resonates far beyond our shores.

Congratulations, Rol-J Williams. Your leadership and insight are paving the way for a stronger, smarter Caribbean.