CELEBRATING AN ICON: DR. McMILLAN LORENZO HODGE — HEALER, MENTOR, AND BELOVED PILLAR OF OUR FEDERATION

by Yvette Herbert,

Dr. McMillan Lorenzo Hodge stands as one of the most exceptional medical practitioners ever produced by St. Kitts and Nevis. From the 1960s onward, he devoted his life to the people of the Federation with unwavering integrity, fearless honesty, and a steadfast dedication to healing. His legacy is anchored not only in clinical brilliance, but in the virtues that defined him — courage, compassion, meticulous care, and an unshakeable commitment to humanity.

Thorough, attentive, and relentlessly exact, Dr. Hodge exemplified the very essence of medical excellence. His keen intuition saved countless lives — in clinics, in emergencies, and in moments when others overlooked critical signs. His patients revere him for catching things others missed, advocating tirelessly for their well-being, and treating every case, no matter how simple or complex, with seriousness and respect.

Yet it was his heart, as much as his skill, that made him unforgettable. No one ever left his office feeling the same way they entered. Fear gave way to confidence; anxiety softened into hope. With his signature blend of humour, “old-time stories,” sharp wit, and colourful expressions, Dr. Hodge could lighten the heaviest mood and restore peace to the most troubled mind.

He respected his patients deeply, and they returned that respect with unwavering loyalty. No matter how long he ran behind schedule, they waited — because they trusted him. When he finally entered the room, apologising for delays caused by an emergency and cracking a joke to “reset the atmosphere,” the entire waiting area would erupt in laughter. Such was the spell he cast.

Beyond medicine, Dr. Hodge was a father figure and a mentor to countless young girls and families. He stepped in where guidance was absent, offering stability, wisdom, and love. Many adults today trace their confidence, discipline, and success directly to his influence. His support opened doors, shaped futures, and safeguarded those who needed someone to believe in them.

Today, a chorus of voices across the Federation speaks his name with reverence. His impact radiates through generations touched by his kindness, clarity, and courage. We celebrate him not just as a doctor, but as a protector, counsellor, and cultural treasure — a man whose spirit fortified our nation.

Humans like Dr. Hodge deserve to be honoured forever.

His life enriched the Federation in ways impossible to measure.

He was a healer of bodies, a lifter of spirits, and a fierce, loving advocate for his people.

Dr. McMillan Lorenzo Hodge…

Because he was, many are.