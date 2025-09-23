SMALLEST NATION, BIGGEST LAND GAMBLE: PM Drew administration’s SSZ Act hands over nearly 4,000 acres — 6% of Nevis — sparking fears of a private state within a state in tiny 64,989-acre St. Kitts and Nevis.

Basseterre, St. Kitts – September 23, 2025 (Times Caribbean) —

On the world map, St. Kitts and Nevis is already one of the planet’s smallest sovereign nations, measuring a mere 64,989 acres in total. To put that into perspective:

The Vatican City occupies just 109 acres.

occupies just 109 acres. Monaco , famed for its luxury and casinos, stands at 519 acres.

, famed for its luxury and casinos, stands at 519 acres. Even tiny Nauru and Tuvalu are only 5,189 and 6,425 acres respectively.

Among sovereign states, St. Kitts and Nevis ranks as the eighth smallest country in the world — smaller in physical footprint than a large cattle ranch in Texas or a mid-sized sugar plantation in its own colonial past.

Yet despite this breathtaking fragility of land space, the Drew administration has rammed through the Special Sustainable Zone (SSZ) Act — legislation that effectively hands over six square miles of Nevisian territory (roughly 3,840 acres) to private developers to create what critics call “a state within a state.”

Small Country, Big Gamble

When viewed against the cold, hard numbers, the implications are staggering:

Six square miles represents almost 6% of Nevis’ total land area .

. Put differently, it’s like carving out an entire micro-nation the size of Monaco seven times over inside the Federation’s already fragile borders.

For a country that has long prided itself on independence and sovereignty, the SSZ legislation appears to many as a constitutional gamble of colossal proportions.

The “Private City” Within Nevis

The Act grants developers unprecedented leeway to design, control, and operate this enclave with powers normally reserved for national government and local planning authorities. Dr. Kelvin Daly and other experts have already highlighted how basic oversight for energy and water provision has been shifted from technical agencies to politicians, allowing “aims” instead of obligations to substitute for binding commitments.

The fear? That instead of a shining beacon of sustainable development, Nevis could find itself hosting a private city with its own rules, its own economy, and potentially its own agenda — parallel, not subordinate, to the Federation’s governance.

The Juxtaposition: Tiny Acreage, Titanic Decision

For perspective:

St. Kitts and Nevis’ total acreage (64,989) is smaller than Malta, Grenada, and St. Vincent & the Grenadines.

is smaller than Malta, Grenada, and St. Vincent & the Grenadines. Giving away 3,840 acres to a single “zone” is akin to slicing off a chunk of the national fabric that could house thousands of citizens or remain under community use for agriculture, heritage, or housing.

Critics argue that on a land base already so minuscule, every acre is sacred, and the notion of transforming nearly 6% of Nevis into a semi-sovereign private playground is nothing short of reckless.

The Echo of History

St. Kitts and Nevis has always punched above its weight diplomatically — a small state with a global voice. But at home, size matters. The Christena Disaster of 1970 reminded the nation that its smallness makes it fragile and interdependent. Now, with the SSZ Act, many fear the government is forgetting that lesson — that the very survival of the Federation rests on safeguarding its limited geography.

A Nation’s Integrity at Stake

Supporters of the Drew administration tout the SSZ as an “innovative path to resilience and foreign investment.” But opponents argue it is a slippery slope toward sovereignty erosion, where limited national land is parceled out to interests that do not share the long-term aspirations of Kittitians and Nevisians.

With only 64,989 acres to call its own, St. Kitts and Nevis simply cannot afford missteps of this scale. The SSZ debate is no longer just about development — it is about national survival, constitutional integrity, and whether the Federation remains truly sovereign or becomes a tenant in its own home.

Times Caribbean Analysis:

In a world where size often determines vulnerability, the Federation’s leaders must remember: St. Kitts and Nevis is not the United States, not Brazil, not even Barbados. It is a mere 64,989 acres. Every decision must be measured against that fragile reality.

The SSZ Act, in ceding nearly 4,000 acres to a quasi-sovereign entity, risks creating a Monaco inside Nevis, but without the oversight, without the guarantees, and without the consent of the people.