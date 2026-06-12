MINISTER KONRIS MAYNARD OFF ISLAND AGAIN AS WATER CRISIS WORSENS. Currently in Morocco While Public Concerns Grow Over Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities at home

AMCI Holds High-Level Talks with St. Kitts-Nevis Minister Konris Maynard in Rabat

RABAT, MOROCCO / BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, June 12, 2026 — St. Kitts and Nevis’ Minister of Public Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, the Honourable Konris Gregor Menten Maynard, held high-level discussions with Ambassador Director General of the Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation, AMCI, Mr. Mohamed Methqal, at the AMCI headquarters in Rabat.

According to AMCI, the meeting took place on Monday, June 8, 2026, and formed part of ongoing diplomatic and cooperation engagements involving the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Kingdom of Morocco.

Photos from the meeting show Minister Maynard and Mr. Methqal engaged in formal talks, joined by officials from both sides. The images also captured a cordial handshake between the two representatives, symbolizing continued dialogue and partnership between the two countries.

AMCI, officially the Agence Marocaine de Coopération Internationale, was established in 1986 to help strengthen Morocco’s international cooperation, with a strong focus on South-South cooperation.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, the engagement comes at a time when infrastructure, energy security, utilities modernization, and international partnerships remain key national development priorities. Minister Maynard’s portfolio includes Public Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Domestic Transport, Information Communication Technology and Posts, according to Government of St. Kitts and Nevis information.

While no detailed outcomes from the talks were immediately announced, the meeting underscores the growing importance of diplomatic engagement, technical cooperation, and development-focused partnerships between small island developing states and international partners.

The Rabat meeting also highlights Morocco’s expanding role as a cooperation partner for countries across the Caribbean, Africa, and the wider Global South, particularly in areas linked to education, technical assistance, infrastructure, sustainable development, and institutional collaboration.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, the engagement may further strengthen avenues for cooperation as the Federation continues to pursue modernization, resilience, and strategic international partnerships.