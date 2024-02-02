Third Prime Minister Dr. Harris Raises Alarm over Worsening Crime Situation in St. Kitts and Nevis

February 1st, 2024

Following years of relative peace and security in the country under a Team Unity Government, St. Kitts and Nevis is now reeling from high incidences of violent gun-related crimes and is now again being given the title as the murder capital of the world – a title it once held under another Labour party led Government.

Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, the third Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis and former Minister of National Security, raised the alarm of the worsening crime situation in the country during the 1st February Peoples Labour Party (PLP) press conference.

“We note the effort of the present administration to conceal and manipulate crime statistics. 2023 has passed and up to today there has been no official release of the crime statistics regarding major crimes in the country. What the government cannot hide now is that we are the murder capital of the world,” said Dr. Harris, the National Political Leader of the PLP.

St. Kitts and Nevis ended the year 2023 with an alarming 31 confirmed homicides, which is the second highest number of homicides committed in the country in a single year.

Dr. Harris referenced a heavily circulated video on social media in which a cruise ship passenger stated that they were informed about the crime problem in St. Kitts and cautioned against disembarking the vessel. This he said has serious repercussions for the nation’s economy.

“Our taxi operators will not experience the kind of business that they should have in this critical [period] of the tourism season. We would expect that those who are on the beach plying their trade and trying to earn an honest living that they too will get less income,” the PLP leader stated.

Dr. Harris told the thousands of listeners and viewers of Thursday’s informative press conference that the Peoples Labour Party stands ready, with all of its experience, to put the necessary and tested programs in place that will return that sense of peace and security to the citizens, residents and visitors to the twin island Federation.

