St. Kitts Clinches Victory Over Nevis in LICB U19 Tournament

****In an exhilarating clash during the LICB U19 tournament, St. Kitts showcased their dominance on the cricket field by securing a resounding victory over Nevis. Last weekend’s match saw St. Kitts posting the highest total of the tournament, amassing an impressive 226 runs against their opponents.What made this match truly special was the outstanding batting performances exhibited by the St. Kitts players. Three half-centuries were scored in this thrilling encounter, with Zavio Henry leading the charge with a formidable 66 runs. Lawshorn Bergan contributed a crucial 56 not out, while Carlton Pluck made a significant impact with an impressive 83 runs to his name.The match against Nevis witnessed the only three half-centuries scored in the LICB U19 tournament, highlighting the exceptional talent and skill of the young cricketers representing St. Kitts. In the end, St. Kitts emerged triumphant by a margin of 19 runs, solidifying their position as formidable contenders in the tournament.As the competition progresses, cricket enthusiasts eagerly anticipate more thrilling matches and stellar performances from the promising talents of St. Kitts cricket.