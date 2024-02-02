Former BVI Premier Andrew Fahie Accused of Money Laundering Plot: Allegedly Funneled Drug Proceeds into Home Construction

In a gripping Miami trial, jurors heard startling revelations about former British Virgin Islands (BVI) Premier Andrew Fahie, accused of orchestrating a drug and money laundering scheme. Fahie, arrested in April 2022, is alleged to have conspired to facilitate cocaine trafficking through the BVI’s ports as part of a multi-million dollar deal with an undercover DEA informant.

Undercover detective Jossue Dominguez disclosed in court that Fahie and co-accused Oleanvine Maynard were promised nearly $700,000 for their roles. Taped conversations unveiled Fahie’s desire to funnel illicit gains into his home construction in Tortola’s western end.

In the recordings, Fahie discussed disguising funds as construction-related invoices, proposing a $40,000 initial invoice from a fictional ‘cartel’ construction company. The undercover informant, posing as ‘Roberto,’ suggested creating a line of credit with the fictitious cartel construction companies to lend legitimacy.

Fahie’s defense contends he never intended to aid drug shipments and asserts that UK authorities framed him to oust him as Premier. The trial, set to resume on February 5, promises further revelations into this high-profile case, leaving many in suspense about the fate of the former BVI Premier.