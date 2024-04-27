Curdel Crooke Shines in Leeward Islands Cricket Board U19 Tournament

In the recent Leeward Islands Cricket Board U19 Tournament, Curdel Crooke emerged as a standout performer with his exceptional bowling skills. The young cricketer showcased his talent by becoming the lone bowler in the tournament to claim a five-wicket haul.Facing off against St Maarten, Crooke delivered a stunning performance, taking an impressive 5 wickets for just 8 runs. His bowling prowess continued in the match against Antigua, where he secured 2 wickets for 27 runs, further solidifying his reputation as a rising star in regional cricket.With a total of 7 wickets under his belt, Curdel Crooke’s remarkable performance has not only garnered attention but also highlighted his potential to make significant contributions to the sport. Cricket enthusiasts eagerly await to see more from this promising young talent in future tournaments.