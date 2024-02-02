PM Harris Advocates for Cabinet Reshuffle: Minister Duggins Out of Depth in Agriculture and Sports: Supports Call for Recall

Basseterre, St.Kitts (February 2nd, 2024):-In a bold and candid statement, the 3rd Prime Minister, Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, expressed deep concern over Minister Samal Duggins’ handling of the Ministry of Agriculture and Sports. The call for Duggins’ removal or recall came from stakeholders within these ministries, including farmers, fishers, and various other stakeholders who criticized his lack of competence and collaboration.

Responding to media inquiries, PM Harris lamented that Minister Duggins appeared to be “out of his depth” in managing the critical portfolios of Agriculture and Sports. Stakeholders have raised concerns about Duggins’ inefficiency and refusal to engage in collaborative efforts aimed at enhancing agricultural development and food security.

During a press conference on Thursday, February 2nd, at the Marriott, Dr. Harris suggested a possible Cabinet reshuffle, proposing that responsibilities for Sports and Agriculture be assigned to more competent Ministers. He recommended allowing Duggins to concentrate on areas such as Entertainment and Carnival.

Expressing his disappointment, PM Harris stated, “We are unable to reduce our food import bill by 25 percent. Our Minister of Agriculture is out of his depth.” Harris criticized Duggins’ focus on photo opportunities rather than the actual development of Agriculture and Sports. The PLP leader emphasized the chaotic and disorganized state of the Ministry of Agriculture, leading to a loss of confidence among farmers and fishers.

Highlighting the farmers’ discontent, Harris mentioned their recent expressions of disappointment on a radio show, noting that until their concerns are voiced more prominently, the government may continue to overlook their challenges. The PLP leader urged a proactive approach to address the hardships faced by farmers and fisherfolks, signaling a growing call for change within the government’s leadership. #CabinetReshuffle #AgricultureManagement #SportsDevelopment