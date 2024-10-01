The Safer Building Programme Launched to Promote Safer Housing Construction in theCaribbean



[Barbados, September 24, 2024] – Today marked the official launch of the Safer Building

Programme, a regional initiative under the theme “Build Safe: Constructing Homes for

Tomorrow”, aimed at improving building standards and bolstering the capacity of construction

professionals and artisans in the Caribbean.

This effort is led by the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) in

collaboration with the Caribbean Association of National Training Agencies (CANTA) and the

CARICOM Regional Organisation for Standards and Quality (CROSQ). It focuses on the safe

construction of homes in the region through implementing the ‘Code of Practice for the

Construction of Houses in the Caribbean Region’.

The launch was a hybrid event held in person at Courtyard Marriot, Barbados, where partner

representatives, sponsors, and stakeholders from the building design, engineering, and

construction industries joined their compatriots from seven other pilot countries attending

virtually. Participating countries include Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, the British Virgin

Islands, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

CDEMA’s Executive Director, Elizabeth Riley, said post-disaster assessments from the past two

decades have revealed that the Caribbean housing sector has been significantly affected by

natural hazards, particularly hurricanes and earthquakes. She noted that in several instances,

poorly constructed homes have even led to displacement, economic hardship and even the

tragic loss of life.

“The Build Safe Initiative responds to these challenges by promoting safer, more resilient

housing construction practices across the Caribbean. This initiative marks a significant step

forward in enhancing the safety and resilience of Caribbean homes, protecting lives and

property from future disasters,” Ms. Riley said. She also called for Caribbean governments to

place their countries at the forefront of global resilience efforts and towards a secure future for

all by championing CRCP 10 adoption. Ms. Riley also encouraged governments to make the

adoption of the CRCP and CVQ certification a national requirement, through partnerships with

the private sector and incentives to contractors and homeowners alike. Consistent CRCP 10

adoption nationwide will require establishing and enforcing surveillance measures.

The Code of Practice (COP) for the Construction of Houses in the Caribbean Region project has

five key objectives, including review and revision; integrating the revised COP now named the

CARICOM Regional Standard- Code of Practice for the Construction of Houses into formal

certification pathways, including Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ); developing the CVQ

and training materials; delivering training; and generating demand for training among

homeowners, building professionals, artisans, financial institutions, and policymakers in the

target countries.

The Executive Director said training had been ongoing ahead of the official launch, and

significant progress had been made in achieving the project’s objectives. Participants who

complete training courses receive units of competence, which can be applied towards earning a

full CVQ qualification.

To support the launch of the training, CDEMA has provided grants to the eight pilot countries,

ensuring an impactful first round of training sessions.