The Safer Building Programme Launched to Promote Safer Housing Construction in theCaribbean
[Barbados, September 24, 2024] – Today marked the official launch of the Safer Building
Programme, a regional initiative under the theme “Build Safe: Constructing Homes for
Tomorrow”, aimed at improving building standards and bolstering the capacity of construction
professionals and artisans in the Caribbean.
This effort is led by the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) in
collaboration with the Caribbean Association of National Training Agencies (CANTA) and the
CARICOM Regional Organisation for Standards and Quality (CROSQ). It focuses on the safe
construction of homes in the region through implementing the ‘Code of Practice for the
Construction of Houses in the Caribbean Region’.
The launch was a hybrid event held in person at Courtyard Marriot, Barbados, where partner
representatives, sponsors, and stakeholders from the building design, engineering, and
construction industries joined their compatriots from seven other pilot countries attending
virtually. Participating countries include Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, the British Virgin
Islands, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
CDEMA’s Executive Director, Elizabeth Riley, said post-disaster assessments from the past two
decades have revealed that the Caribbean housing sector has been significantly affected by
natural hazards, particularly hurricanes and earthquakes. She noted that in several instances,
poorly constructed homes have even led to displacement, economic hardship and even the
tragic loss of life.
“The Build Safe Initiative responds to these challenges by promoting safer, more resilient
housing construction practices across the Caribbean. This initiative marks a significant step
forward in enhancing the safety and resilience of Caribbean homes, protecting lives and
property from future disasters,” Ms. Riley said. She also called for Caribbean governments to
place their countries at the forefront of global resilience efforts and towards a secure future for
all by championing CRCP 10 adoption. Ms. Riley also encouraged governments to make the
adoption of the CRCP and CVQ certification a national requirement, through partnerships with
the private sector and incentives to contractors and homeowners alike. Consistent CRCP 10
adoption nationwide will require establishing and enforcing surveillance measures.
The Code of Practice (COP) for the Construction of Houses in the Caribbean Region project has
five key objectives, including review and revision; integrating the revised COP now named the
CARICOM Regional Standard- Code of Practice for the Construction of Houses into formal
certification pathways, including Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ); developing the CVQ
and training materials; delivering training; and generating demand for training among
homeowners, building professionals, artisans, financial institutions, and policymakers in the
target countries.
The Executive Director said training had been ongoing ahead of the official launch, and
significant progress had been made in achieving the project’s objectives. Participants who
complete training courses receive units of competence, which can be applied towards earning a
full CVQ qualification.
To support the launch of the training, CDEMA has provided grants to the eight pilot countries,
ensuring an impactful first round of training sessions.
