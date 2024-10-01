SKNYPA Elects New Executive for 2024-2025: Hasani McDonald Re-elected as President

Mr. Hasani McDonald

The St. Kitts National Youth Parliament Association (SKNYPA) has elected its executive team for 2024-2025, with Mr. Hasani McDonald being successfully re-elected as President. The elections took place during SKNYPA’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Sunday, September 29, 2024, under the theme “23 Years of Impact: Inspiring Change, Leading with Purpose.”

Joining McDonald in leadership for the upcoming term is Mr. Jalen Monzac, who has been re-elected as Vice President. Ms. Trosonya Douglas will continue to serve as General Secretary, also for a second term. Additionally, Ms. Naomi Francis has been elected as Treasurer, and Mr. Aquanje Robinson will assume the role of Public Relations Officer.

The electoral process was conducted under the supervision of the Chairman of the Electoral Council, Mr. Dennis Knight, and two distinguished honorary members, Mr. Sam Condor and Mr. G.A. Dwyer Astaphan.

The new executive team is poised to lead SKNYPA as it continues to play a pivotal role in empowering youth and fostering civic engagement in St. Kitts and Nevis. With a strong history of leadership and advocacy, SKNYPA looks forward to another impactful year under its newly elected leadership.