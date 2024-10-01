Southern University Announces 5 Scholarships for St. Kitts and Nevis Nationals to Pursue Studies in Agriculture

In a groundbreaking initiative aimed at enhancing the agricultural sector in St. Kitts and Nevis, Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Samal Duggins, today announced the availability of five full undergraduate scholarships for citizens of the twin-island nation. These scholarships, offered annually, come as part of a strategic partnership between the government and Southern University, reflecting the administration’s commitment to fostering growth in the agricultural sector under the leadership of Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrence Drew.

The scholarships will allow students to pursue studies in several key agricultural disciplines, including Agricultural Economics, Agribusiness, Animal Science, Plant and Soil Science, and Pre-Veterinary Medicine. The initiative aims to equip future agricultural leaders with the skills and expertise necessary to drive innovation and strengthen the local industry.

Minister Duggins expressed his enthusiasm about the program, stating, “I am excited to announce this remarkable initiative that will provide our citizens with access to quality education in agriculture. Through our partnership with Southern University, we are paving the way for our bright minds to gain invaluable expertise that will ultimately benefit our agricultural landscape.”

This scholarship program is part of the government’s broader effort to promote education, innovation, and sustainable development in agriculture. “Our farmers, entrepreneurs, and agricultural leaders of tomorrow will have the tools, knowledge, and resources they need to thrive in an increasingly competitive global market,” added Minister Duggins.

The government encourages eligible citizens to apply for the scholarships, contributing to the development of a thriving agricultural sector in St. Kitts and Nevis.

About Southern University:

Southern University is a prestigious institution renowned for its comprehensive programs in agriculture and related fields. This partnership with St. Kitts and Nevis will address the growing need for agricultural education and training, ensuring that the next generation is prepared to meet the challenges of the future.