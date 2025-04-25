PM DREW’S SUMMIT NO-SHOW DEALS ONCE-PLATINUM CBI PROGRAMME ANOTHER DEVASTATING SELF-INFLICTED BLOW

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — In what critics are calling a catastrophic diplomatic blunder and yet another self-inflicted wound, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew of St. Kitts and Nevis was glaringly absent from the most pivotal Citizenship by Investment (CBI) summit of the decade—the 2025 Caribbean Investment Summit (CIS25)—held this week in Antigua and Barbuda.

While regional leaders flocked to the summit to strategize the future of the multi-billion-dollar CBI industry, the founding nation of CBI, St. Kitts and Nevis, was represented not by its Prime Minister—but by Attorney General Garth Wilkin.

Adding insult to injury? The summit was coordinated by a St. Kitts-Nevis firm, Open Interactive, helmed by nationals Staschio Williams and Adam Anderson, and was universally hailed as a resounding success. A global spotlight beamed brightly on the region’s CBI leadership—just as St. Kitts and Nevis disappeared from the frame.

“National Embarrassment on a Global Stage”

Grenada’s Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell didn’t shy away from pointing out the absence. In a post that has since gone viral, he wrote:

“At today’s panel discussion during the 2025 Caribbean Investment Summit (CIS25), I had the honour of joining my fellow colleagues… and Attorney General Hon. Garth Wilkin (St. Kitts and Nevis) for a high-level conversation on ‘Integrity and Stability in Regional Investment Migration.’”

The translation was clear: Where was Drew?

A Programme in Freefall, A Leader Missing in Action

Once the global gold standard, the St. Kitts and Nevis CBI Programme is now crumbling under the weight of controversy and chaos:

2023 : Reckless policy changes sparked a decline in investor confidence.

: Reckless policy changes sparked a decline in investor confidence. 2024 : The government controversially appointed Philippe Martinez—a polarizing figure—as the sole developer for the CBI programme.

: The government controversially appointed Philippe Martinez—a polarizing figure—as the sole developer for the CBI programme. 2024-25 : CIU CEO Michael Martin quietly exits, leaving a leadership vacuum.

: CIU CEO Michael Martin quietly exits, leaving a leadership vacuum. Ongoing : The Russian refund scandal drags on unresolved.

: The Russian refund scandal drags on unresolved. Recent Weeks : 32 citizenships revoked amid escalating scrutiny.

: 32 citizenships revoked amid escalating scrutiny. Overall: Revenue and applications plummet by over 50%.

This downward spiral has not only damaged the Federation’s reputation but also sent a chilling message to global investors about the Drew administration’s competence—or lack thereof.

A Stage Set for Redemption… Ignored

CIS25 was designed to stabilize, harmonize, and rescue regional CBI programs. Topics included:

Transparency in marketing

Harmonisation of regional policies

Deepened due diligence

Restoration of investor confidence

It was a tailor-made opportunity for Prime Minister Drew to show leadership. Instead, he ghosted the industry—and the nation’s credibility took another major hit.

Was This a Snub… or Surrender?

Analysts and insiders are now debating whether the Prime Minister’s no-show was:

An intentional dodge to avoid answering for the programme’s collapse?

to avoid answering for the programme’s collapse? A political retreat amid mounting public pressure and global criticism?

amid mounting public pressure and global criticism? A sign of withdrawal from an industry the government no longer believes it can fix?

Either way, the optics are devastating.

Leading From Behind

St. Kitts and Nevis, once the birthplace of the modern CBI movement, has now become its biggest disappointment. The Drew administration’s consistent missteps have seen the Federation fall from industry trailblazer to regional afterthought.

And by choosing not to show up at a summit hosted by his own countrymen, in an industry now desperate for unity and reform, Prime Minister Drew may have just sent the clearest message yet:

St. Kitts and Nevis is no longer leading the CBI world—

It’s officially lagging behind.