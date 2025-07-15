CRICKET WEST INDIES PRESIDENT SHALLOW SUMMONS LARA, RICHARDS, AND LLOYD FOR EMERGENCY OPERATION AFTER HISTORIC TEST COLLAPSE

KINGSTON, JAMAICA — July 15, 2025 — In the wake of what many are calling the most humiliating defeat in recent West Indies cricket history, Cricket West Indies (CWI) President Dr. Kishore Shallow has initiated an urgent, high-level rescue mission. In a bold and unprecedented move, Shallow has summoned three of the region’s most iconic cricketing titans — Sir Clive Lloyd, Sir Vivian Richards, and Brian Lara — to help revive a struggling Test team after a record-breaking collapse against Australia.

The crushing loss, marked by a complete batting meltdown and statistical infamy, has sent shockwaves throughout the cricketing world and sparked public outrage across the Caribbean. With the region’s cricketing pride under siege, the CWI president has wasted no time in launching a full-scale review and response operation.

In a full-length statement released Tuesday, Dr. Shallow addressed the painful moment with striking honesty and an unmistakable call to unity and action.

“Like every West Indian cricket fan, I felt the pain of our recent Test defeat to Australia,” said Shallow. “The result hurts deeply, not only because of how we lost, but because of what West Indies cricket has always represented to our people: pride, identity, and possibility.”

The president emphasized that this moment must not define the future of West Indies cricket. He urged fans, players, coaches, and administrators to resist despair and rally together in rebuilding.

Shallow announced that the Chair of the Cricket Strategy and Officiating Committee has been instructed to convene an emergency meeting to dissect the series defeat — particularly the disastrous final match. Most notably, the crisis summit will feature input from West Indies’ greatest living cricket minds.

“As an immediate step, I have extended invitations to three of our greatest batsmen ever: Sir Clive Lloyd, Sir Vivian Richards, and Brian Lara,” Shallow revealed. “They will join past greats Dr. Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Dr. The Most Honourable Desmond Haynes, and Ian Bradshaw, who already serve on the committee.”

Far from symbolic, Shallow stressed that the engagement with these legendary figures would yield concrete recommendations to chart a new course for regional cricket.

“This engagement is not ceremonial. These are men who helped define our golden eras, and their perspectives will be invaluable as we shape the next phase of our cricket development.”

The statement struck a careful balance between urgent concern and long-term vision. Acknowledging the steady efforts underway to rebuild and invest in youth, Shallow also admitted that the process is difficult and often painful — especially in moments of national embarrassment like the one just endured.

“We are in a rebuilding phase, steadily investing in the next generation, and reigniting the spirit that has long made West Indies cricket a force in the world. Progress is rarely straightforward. It takes time, perseverance, and belief, especially in our most difficult moments.”

As fans across the Caribbean cry out for answers, accountability, and leadership, the message from the top of CWI is clear: the crisis is real, but so too is the resolve to overcome it.

The full text of Dr. Shallow’s statement is below:

FULL STATEMENT FROM CWI PRESIDENT DR. KISHORE SHALLOW – JULY 15, 2025

“Like every West Indian cricket fan, I felt the pain of our recent Test defeat to Australia. The result hurts deeply, not only because of how we lost, but because of what West Indies cricket has always represented to our people: pride, identity, and possibility.

There will be some sleepless nights ahead for many of us, including the players, who I know feel this loss just as heavily. But while disappointment is natural, we must not allow this moment to define our journey.

We are in a rebuilding phase, steadily investing in the next generation, and reigniting the spirit that has long made West Indies cricket a force in the world.

Progress is rarely straightforward. It takes time, perseverance, and belief, especially in our most difficult moments. The road ahead will test us, but I have faith in the talent and commitment of our players when they apply themselves.

We have already seen encouraging signs, particularly with the ball. Our batters are keen, but now must be even more deliberate as they work to improve.

Now is not the time to turn away. Now is the time to stand even closer as a people. These are the moments that shape us.

As an immediate step, I have advised the Chair of the Cricket Strategy and Officiating Committee to convene an emergency meeting to review the recent test series against Australia, particularly the final match.

To strengthen the discussions, I have extended invitations to three of our greatest batsmen ever: Sir Clive Lloyd, Sir Vivian Richards, and Brian Lara. They will join past greats Dr. Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Dr. The Most Honourable Desmond Haynes, and Ian Bradshaw, who already serve on the committee.

This engagement is not ceremonial. These are men who helped define our golden eras, and their perspectives will be invaluable as we shape the next phase of our cricket development. We intend for this gathering to result in tangible, actionable recommendations.

Consistent with my message over the last weeks, this is a moment that calls for collaboration, not division. We need everyone on board: fans, players, coaches, legends, and administrators, if we are to truly move forward.

There is much work to be done. But we must do it with purpose, and we must do it together.”

This emergency summit could be the turning point West Indies cricket so desperately needs — or the final warning bell before the game loses its soul in the region that once ruled it. Time will tell.