For Love of Country: Hand in Hand Government and Opposition
From the Desk of Dr. Mc Carta Bowne
In the name of love for country, in the spirit of service to the people, and with unwavering
respect for democracy, this is a call for both the Government and the Opposition to rise above
partisanship and work together for the good of the nation.
Too often we hear passionate declarations from those who seek or hold office how people-
centered they are, how deeply they care, how tirelessly they labor in the interest of the nation.
These are stirring words, especially during an election cycle, designed to touch the heart and
awaken hope in the citizenry. But the time has come for action, not slogans. The time has come
to move from politics to purpose.
Let us be clear: the people elect both the Government and the Opposition. One forms the
executive arm, charged with day-to-day governance. The other serves as a constitutional
watchdog tasked with holding the Government accountable, offering constructive alternatives,
and defending the people’s interest from a different vantage point. But both are elected leaders,
and both are servants of the people.
It is therefore not only possible but absolutely necessary for the Government and Opposition to
collaborate on matters that fundamentally affect the standard of living of our people. This is not
weakness. This is political maturity.
A Politically Mature and People-Centered Parliament Will:
- Ensure that every child born in this Federation is automatically issued a Social Security
number, enabling earlier contributions and long-term social protection.
- Guarantee land ownership rights for all naturally born citizens, not just the privileged
few.
- Place the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program under full parliamentary oversight,
with access granted to both Government and Opposition to monitor the stewardship of
our sovereignty.
- Enact constitutional term limits two terms for Prime Ministers, five for other elected
officials to prevent political stagnation and entitlement.
- Provide a recall mechanism for elected officials who fail to perform or bring disrepute to
our nation.
- Establish fixed dates for federal and Nevis Island Assembly elections, ensuring electoral
certainty and public trust.
- Phase out programs like LIFT, STEP, and ELEVATE, give them sunset clauses this will
allow us to tap into our creative spirits.
- Work in unison to drastically reduce the cost of living and remove all taxes on essential
food items and basic household needs.
- Mandate the Development Bank to lower the interest rate on all loans to below 4% for
people working for minimum wage and below 5% for small businesses.
- Implement real regulations for the rental market, ensuring tenants are not exploited by
unreasonably high rents.
- Resolve the national water crisis together. End the blame game and fix the pipes.
- Fix our broken healthcare system. This is a human right, not a campaign promise.
- Revitalize agriculture. Food security must become national policy, not political rhetoric.
- Pass legislation that criminalizes political victimization, oppression, and discrimination.
Every citizen must be free to serve, speak, and strive without fear.
These issues transcend politics. They strike at the heart of dignity, fairness, and national
development. We the people are not asking for miracles, we are demanding leadership that puts
country above self, and people above politics.
Yes, we understand there will be philosophical differences. That is natural. That is democracy.
But if you our elected officials truly mean what you say when you claim to love the people, then
you must be able to work together where it matters most. And if you cannot do that, perhaps it is
the system itself that needs changing.
We are tired, tired of the blame game, tired of empty promises, tired of decisions made without
transparency or supporting data. Do not insult the intelligence of the people by offering
minimum wage increases without showing the research, the economic modeling, the
sustainability projections. A $500 minimum wage sounds good, but if our spending power is
eroded, we’ve gained nothing. We want to support good policies, but we must be equipped with
the facts.
We do not want to blindly trust our Government. We want to hold it accountable.
Provide us with the information. Show us the numbers. Let us decide not based on emotion or
propaganda but on sound reasoning, reliable data, and the credibility of independent institutions.
To the Opposition: do not shy away from cooperating with the Government when national
interests are at stake. That is not betrayal it is statesmanship. When you put the people first, we
notice. We are not blind. We vote with our conscience.
Let this be a new dawn for political cooperation in St. Kitts and Nevis. One rooted in truth,
maturity, and love for every man, woman, and child who calls this land home.
