For Love of Country: Hand in Hand Government and Opposition

From the Desk of Dr. Mc Carta Bowne

In the name of love for country, in the spirit of service to the people, and with unwavering

respect for democracy, this is a call for both the Government and the Opposition to rise above

partisanship and work together for the good of the nation.

Too often we hear passionate declarations from those who seek or hold office how people-

centered they are, how deeply they care, how tirelessly they labor in the interest of the nation.

These are stirring words, especially during an election cycle, designed to touch the heart and

awaken hope in the citizenry. But the time has come for action, not slogans. The time has come

to move from politics to purpose.

Let us be clear: the people elect both the Government and the Opposition. One forms the

executive arm, charged with day-to-day governance. The other serves as a constitutional

watchdog tasked with holding the Government accountable, offering constructive alternatives,

and defending the people’s interest from a different vantage point. But both are elected leaders,

and both are servants of the people.

It is therefore not only possible but absolutely necessary for the Government and Opposition to

collaborate on matters that fundamentally affect the standard of living of our people. This is not

weakness. This is political maturity.

A Politically Mature and People-Centered Parliament Will: