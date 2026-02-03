OECS Commission Congratulates GGGI Caribbean on 2025 Achievements and Reaffirms Strategic Partnership

OECS Media Release

The OECS Commission congratulates the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) on its significant achievements across the Eastern Caribbean during 2025, marking another strong year of collaboration in advancing sustainable development, climate resilience, and green growth in the region.

The OECS Commission and GGGI have enjoyed a close and productive partnership since 2019, when the Global Green Growth Institute formally established its Caribbean Office in Saint Lucia through a partnership with the OECS. GGGI’s Caribbean Office is housed at the OECS Commission Headquarters in Castries, Saint Lucia, underscoring the strong institutional collaboration and shared commitment to regional development priorities.

Throughout 2025, this partnership, particularly through the Commission’s Environmental Sustainability Division, delivered tangible results in sustainable finance, resilient housing, the blue economy, and clean energy.

In the area of sustainable finance, GGGI supported the establishment of the Government of Saint Lucia’s Climate Finance Unit, now serving as the country’s leading coordinating entity for climate finance. The Institute also completed a Climate Public Expenditure and Institutional Review to guide future climate policy and expenditure and launched a Sustainable Finance Training Programme in collaboration with the Government of Saint Lucia. Two capacity-building courses were delivered, with 170 participants from the public and private sectors successfully completing the programme.

GGGI further co-hosted the Eastern Caribbean Sustainable Banking Roundtable with the Caribbean Association of Banks, creating a platform for financial institutions to collaborate on sustainable banking and finance. In addition, GGGI partnered with the OECS Commission on the OECS Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) Finance Initiative, strengthening regional climate finance and investment readiness.

Significant progress was achieved in resilient housing, including the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Grenada to advance resilient housing initiatives. Technical work progressed on the Saint Lucia Resilient Green Affordable Housing Project, encompassing site master planning, engineering designs, and preliminary impact assessments. Additional funding was secured from Agence Française de Développement to support the scaling-up of resilient, green, and affordable housing initiatives.

In the blue economy, GGGI completed a prefeasibility assessment for upgrading wastewater networks and constructing a wastewater treatment facility in Castries, Saint Lucia, and partnered with the Korea Green New Deal Trust Fund to design innovative financing mechanisms for coastal resilience and blue economy projects.

Advancing the region’s energy transition, GGGI also completed a Distributed Renewable Energy Generation Framework to support Dominica’s sustainable energy goals.

The OECS Commission notes that these achievements reflect the strength of its long-standing partnership with GGGI and the value of having the Institute’s Caribbean Office embedded within the OECS institutional framework.

Looking ahead to 2026, the organisations will continue to deepen their collaboration, with a focus on updating the Eastern Caribbean Planning Framework, supporting Green Climate Fund readiness and accreditation, advancing joint project proposals in priority thematic areas, and strengthening engagement with national ministries across the region.

The OECS Commission looks forward to GGGI building on the successes of 2025 and continuing this partnership to deliver inclusive, climate-resilient, and sustainable development outcomes for OECS Member States.