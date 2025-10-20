Civil Servants Complete Protocol Training Led by Protocol Expert

Fifteen civil servants have successfully completed an intensive three-day Protocol Training conducted by renowned protocol expert Mr. Kenneth Anthony de Haseth of Curaçao.

Held from 14 to 16 October 2025 at the Mike van Putten Youth Centre, the training enhanced participants’ skills in diplomatic protocol, ceremonial etiquette, and event coordination ensuring that Statia’s official ceremonies and visits meet the highest standards of professionalism.

Mr. de Haseth, one of the longest serving experts on protocol, served as Chief of Protocol for the Government of Curaçao for more than four decades. His sessions covered flag and anthem protocol, gift etiquette, attire and presentation, order of precedence, and seating arrangements, complemented by practical exercises and role play simulations.

The programme concluded with an overview for the Statia Day celebration, allowing participants to apply their knowledge in a realistic setting.

“This training strengthens our ability to represent Statia with poise and precision,” said Vaughn Sams, Senior Communication Advisor. “It reinforces the professionalism expected at official functions, and visits which highlights the importance of protocol in preserving the island’s image.”

The Statia Government expressed its appreciation to Mr. de Haseth for sharing his extensive expertise and inspiring Statia’s civil servants to uphold the highest standards of public service and decorum.