The Light Troupe by Island Girls Rock for Culturama 50

Nevis, June 6, 2024 – As Culturama celebrates its 50th anniversary, Island Girls Rock proudly presents The Light, a troupe that embodies the essence of heritage and legacy. This milestone celebration will see The Light shining as a beacon, symbolising the enduring spirit of the founders who ignited the flame of this cultural festival fifty years ago.

The Light’s two sections, Yinka Rae and Nymiah, pay homage to these visionary pioneers, depicting them as the bearers of light who have guided and illuminated the path for generations to come. Yinka Rae, meaning ‘surrounded by the light,’ and Nymiah, derived from Tibetan meaning ‘the sun’ or ‘the one with radiance of the sun,’ encapsulate the brilliance and radiance of Culturama’s rich history and the promise of its vibrant future.

We are thrilled to also announce Nikeva Stapleton as the official influencer for The Light. Nikeva is an actor, model, and cultural ambassador for Nevis Culturama and the Nevis Tourism Authority. Her deep Caribbean roots and connection to her grandfather, celebrated fife player David Freeman, continue to inspire her.

The Island Girls Rock Light Troupe Committee is available for interviews and conversations to share insights about the road experience, the origin story of The Light, and the impact of Culturama on Nevisian culture.

For media inquiries and to schedule interviews, please contact:

Chantal Miller

Founder

chantal@islandgirlsrock.com

667 4027

Join us in celebrating the light bearers and the legacy of Culturama 50.