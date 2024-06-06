Former PM Drew Advisor Calls for Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Denzil Douglas to Resign Amid RICO Lawsuit

Former advisor Duncan “Big Lice” Wattley has called for Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Denzil Douglas to resign or be recalled from his ministerial duties until his name is cleared from the RICO lawsuit filed by Phillipe Martinez and MSR Media. In a forceful statement on his State of Affairs podcast, Wattley declared that Dr. Douglas should step aside due to the serious nature of the allegations.

“I hear people make noise the other day, that somebody say. But me gon’ say so now. Senior Minister, Dr. Denzil Douglas, should be asked to take a leave of absence until his name is cleared from the RICO case. I saying it and I saying it again. Denzil Douglas. Or he himself should just walk away. He should just walk away and say, you know what, excuse me a while, do what you have to do until my name is clear,” Wattley stated emphatically.

Wattley emphasized the gravity of the case and criticized Dr. Douglas for responding to the lawsuit on a Foreign Affairs letterhead, suggesting it was inappropriate and could be perceived as an attempt to garner sympathy using his ministerial position. “You don’t get accused as the Minister of Foreign Affairs. You know why you are accused. Everybody in saying gets to know why your name came out. Apart from being the former Prime Minister and Minister of Finance. You know why your name came out. And so you should not have used that medium like you’re trying to look for sympathy on the Foreign Affairs Ministry logo,” Wattley argued.

Highlighting the potential conflicts of interest and the necessity for transparency, Wattley underscored the importance of Dr. Douglas stepping down. “As a senior minister, and you name in this case, I believe you should go home and sit down,” he concluded.

This call for Dr. Douglas to resign until the lawsuit is resolved adds to the growing pressure on the minister and signals a significant moment in the political landscape, demanding accountability and integrity from public officials.