AFTER MONTHS OF DISCONNECTIONS, SKELEC LAUNCHES “RECONNECT 15” TO HELP CUSTOMERS RESTORE ELECTRICITY

Anniversary promotion requires a 15% down payment, offers a reduced reconnection fee and comes amid continuing public concern over the scale of electricity disconnections across St. Kitts

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, August 1, 2026 — After more than six months of an intense electricity-account collection and disconnection programme, the St. Kitts Electricity Company Limited has announced a temporary initiative aimed at helping disconnected customers restore service.

The new “ReConnect 15” Customer Reconnection Promotion forms part of SKELEC’s 15th-anniversary celebrations and will run throughout August 2026.

Under the programme, eligible customers can make a down payment equivalent to 15 per cent of the outstanding balance on their account, along with a reduced reconnection fee, to begin the process of restoring electricity service. Salary-deduction arrangements may also be available in some cases. Terms and eligibility requirements apply.

Importantly, the promotion is not a 15 per cent discount on the total debt. It allows qualifying customers to pay 15 per cent upfront and enter an arrangement to manage the remaining balance.

Relief After a Difficult Period

The offer arrives after months of public criticism and growing concern over electricity disconnections affecting households across St. Kitts.

Opposition representatives and residents have repeatedly called for greater flexibility, clearer payment arrangements and more consideration for households experiencing short-term financial hardship. Reports published in June highlighted complaints about disconnections in Shadwell and other communities amid broader concerns about food prices, utility costs and reduced household assistance.

Earlier source-based reports claimed that 1,671 electricity disconnections had already been recorded during the programme. More recent unofficial estimates shared with media outlets have placed the cumulative number above 2,000.

However, SKELEC has not publicly released a verified, updated total confirming that more than 2,000 customers were disconnected. That distinction remains important.

Still, the launch of a dedicated reconnection promotion suggests that a significant number of customers may currently require structured assistance to have their service restored.

A Welcome Step — But Questions Remain

For affected families, the programme could provide immediate relief.

A 15 per cent deposit may be more manageable than having to clear an entire outstanding balance before reconnection. The reduced reconnection fee could also remove another financial obstacle for households already under pressure.

But questions remain.

How many residential and commercial customers have been disconnected since the intensified collection programme began? How many remain without electricity? What repayment period will be offered for the outstanding 85 per cent? And what protections will be available for pensioners, households with children, people with disabilities and customers facing documented financial hardship?

The public would benefit from clear answers.

Critics may also question why a broad reconnection initiative became necessary only after months of disconnections. SKELEC, meanwhile, has a legitimate responsibility to collect outstanding revenue, maintain its infrastructure and meet the operating costs associated with delivering electricity across St. Kitts.

Both realities can exist at once.

Customers must make reasonable efforts to meet their obligations. But a national utility must also recognise that electricity is central to food storage, communication, education, household safety and basic daily living.

Part of SKELEC’s 15th Anniversary

SKELEC officially began its 15th-anniversary observances on August 1 under the theme “Powering Communities. Powering Progress.”

General Manager Clement Williams said the milestone reflects the contribution of employees, customers and stakeholders, while reaffirming the company’s commitment to delivering safe, reliable and sustainable electricity.

August has also been designated Customer Appreciation Month. Planned activities include a health fair, customer giveaways, community-service initiatives, a church service and employee events.

The company is encouraging interested customers to contact its Customer Service Debt Management Division at 465-2000, extensions 7219, 7264, 7265 or 7266, for information about eligibility and repayment arrangements.

For customers who have spent weeks or months without electricity, ReConnect 15 may represent a long-awaited opening.

But beyond the anniversary branding and promotional language, the real measure of the initiative will be simple: how many struggling households can realistically afford the 15 per cent deposit, receive fair payment terms and successfully get their electricity restored?