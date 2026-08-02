ST. KITTS–NEVIS’ JANELLE SARAUW WINS USVI DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY FOR DELEGATE TO CONGRESS

Former Virgin Islands senator secures 53% of the vote in decisive four-way victory and advances to the November general election

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Janelle K. Sarauw, the former United States Virgin Islands senator with deep family and cultural ties to St. Kitts and Nevis, has secured a commanding victory in the Democratic primary race for Delegate to the United States Congress.

Unofficial territorial results published by the Elections System of the Virgin Islands show Sarauw receiving 4,913 votes, representing approximately 53.21% of all ballots recorded in the delegate contest.

Former United States Attorney Delia Smith placed second with 3,007 votes, followed by Teri Helenese with 799 and former senator Emmett Hansen with 493. Twenty-two write-in votes were also recorded. Sarauw’s margin over Smith was 1,906 votes.

The result represents a decisive endorsement for Sarauw, who maintained the advantage she established during early voting. She received 3,548 early votes before adding another 1,365 on election day. Overall, she gained more votes than her three named opponents combined. The results remain unofficial until formally certified.

A PROUD ST. KITTS CONNECTION

Sarauw’s success is expected to attract considerable attention across St. Kitts and Nevis.

Her mother is from St. Kitts, while her grandfather was the late Hon. Ivan C. Buchanan, CBE, JP, one of the Federation’s longest-serving Speakers of the National Assembly and a highly respected public servant.

Sarauw has previously spoken about spending portions of her childhood and summer holidays in St. Kitts. She has credited her grandfather with encouraging her interest in Caribbean history, international affairs and public service.

“He meant the world to me,” Sarauw said following Buchanan’s passing in 2019, describing him as the inspiration behind her decision to study political science and enter elected office.

That connection gives her victory special significance for many residents of the Federation. It also continues a family tradition of public service extending across St. Kitts and the United States Virgin Islands.

FROM THE SENATE TO THE CONGRESSIONAL RACE

Sarauw served three terms in the Virgin Islands Legislature between 2017 and 2023, representing the St. Thomas–St. John District.

She built much of her political career as an independent before re-registering as a Democrat in February 2026 to contest the congressional primary. Sarauw maintained that joining the party would strengthen her ability to build alliances and advocate for the territory in Washington without removing her willingness to take independent positions.

Her campaign focused heavily on disaster-recovery funding, healthcare equity, stronger federal representation, economic diversification and improved treatment of the United States territories.

Sarauw has also proposed closer cooperation among the Caribbean diaspora and residents of the Virgin Islands living in voting states, arguing that those communities could help build additional congressional support for territorial priorities.

NOVEMBER CONTEST AHEAD

The former senator will now advance to the November 3 general election, where voters will decide who succeeds current Delegate Stacey Plaskett.

Plaskett is leaving the congressional seat to pursue the governorship of the United States Virgin Islands, creating a rare opening for new representation in Washington.

Although the Virgin Islands Delegate cannot vote on the final passage of legislation on the House floor, the office participates in congressional committees and plays a central role in securing federal assistance, promoting territorial interests and influencing policies affecting the islands.

For Sarauw, Saturday’s victory is an important political breakthrough.

And for St. Kitts and Nevis, it is a proud regional moment—a descendant of one of the Federation’s respected parliamentary leaders moving one major step closer to representing the United States Virgin Islands in Congress.