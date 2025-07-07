SECURITY BOOST AT COCKLESHELL BAY: CAMERAS INSTALLED, BUT INFRASTRUCTURE CONCERNS REMAIN UNADDRESSED

— SKN TIMES NEWSROOM —

COCKLESHELL BAY, ST. KITTS — July 8, 2025 — After years of mounting security concerns at one of the Federation’s most trafficked waterfronts, Cockleshell Bay Sea Taxi Pier has finally received a long-awaited security upgrade with the installation of a state-of-the-art CCTV surveillance system and underground fibre-optic network. But while authorities praise the development as a milestone for national safety, critics are pointing out what remains glaringly absent: a proper terminal facility and upgraded parking infrastructure.

The $423,965.63 XCD project, fully funded through the Universal Service Fund (USF) and implemented by The Cable, was executed under the oversight of the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC). The contract was awarded in March and completed within a three-month installation and testing timeline.

A SECURITY UPGRADE WORTH NOTING

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Terrance Drew, lauded the project as a timely intervention:

“This is a strategic investment in our national security infrastructure. The surveillance capabilities at Cockleshell Bay will significantly enhance the safety of residents, visitors, and sea taxi operators,” he stated.

Commissioner of Police James Sutton echoed the sentiment, calling the CCTV system “a vital tool” for monitoring the remote, high-traffic area that connects St. Kitts and Nevis via private sea taxis and ferries.

“Real-time fiber-optic surveillance improves our ability to detect, deter, and respond to any suspicious activity in the area,” Sutton said.

In addition to the high-tech surveillance system, new lighting has also been installed, with assistance from the St. Kitts Electricity Company (SKELEC), ensuring that the beach and docking area are no longer plunged into darkness after sunset.

WHAT ABOUT THE TERMINAL AND PARKING?

Despite the technological improvements, the glaring lack of general infrastructural development—including a dedicated terminal facility, passenger waiting area, and organized parking zone—remains a source of public frustration.

Frequent users of the area, including sea taxi operators, have long called for:

A sheltered terminal or reception area for passengers,

Clearly designated parking zones to avoid congestion,

Restroom and sanitation facilities,

Improved signage and pedestrian safety features.

None of these longstanding concerns were addressed in the current phase of development, raising questions about the government’s long-term vision for the site.

“You can’t have world-class surveillance around third-world infrastructure,” commented one frequent sea taxi passenger. “Where is the holistic plan?”

WHY IT MATTERS

Cockleshell Bay is not only a picturesque beach and recreational space — it is a crucial transportation link for hundreds of daily commuters and tourists traveling between the islands. The lack of a modern, structured sea taxi terminal continues to limit the area’s full potential as a tourism and commerce hub.

As the government touts its Sustainable Island State vision, many are urging that future investments go beyond cables and cameras, and into the concrete, everyday needs of the people who use the space.

Until then, the message from the public is clear: security is welcome — but true development requires more than surveillance.

Stay with SKN Times for updates on future developments at Cockleshell Bay and other key national infrastructure projects.