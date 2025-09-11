TRUMP ALLY CHARLIE KIRK SHOT DEAD AT UTAH EVENT

OREM, UTAH — September 10, 2025 — Conservative activist Charlie Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA and a prominent ally of former President Donald Trump, was shot dead on Wednesday while speaking at Utah Valley University. He was 31.

Trump confirmed the news in a post on Truth Social, calling Kirk “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk.” The former president wrote:

“No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”

Attack at “American Comeback Tour”

Kirk was at the Orem, Utah, campus as part of Turning Point USA’s “The American Comeback Tour.” The university confirmed in a statement that a shot was fired at approximately 12 p.m. local time, striking Kirk as he engaged with students.

Eyewitness video captured the moment. Kirk was on stage at one of his signature “Prove Me Wrong” debates — events where he invited students to challenge his political and cultural positions — when a single gunshot rang out, sending the crowd into chaos.

Shockwaves Through Conservative Movement

The incident has sent shockwaves across the American conservative movement, where Kirk was considered one of the most visible young voices. Turning Point USA, the organization he co-founded in 2012, grew into a dominant youth-focused conservative group with a strong presence on college campuses and social media.

Law enforcement authorities have not yet released details about the suspected shooter or a possible motive. The university has pledged full cooperation with investigators while extending condolences to Kirk’s family.

National Mourning

Political leaders and supporters nationwide expressed grief at the killing. For Trump, who often relied on Kirk to energize younger conservative voters, the loss is deeply personal. “Charlie, we love you!” he wrote.

Kirk leaves behind his wife Erika Frantzve, whom he married in 2021.