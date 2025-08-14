NASEEM SHAH, ABBAS AFRIDI SET TO POWER ST. KITTS AND NEVIS PATRIOTS IN CPL 2025

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, August 13, 2025 – The St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots have bolstered their bowling attack with a potent double dose of Pakistani pace ahead of the 2025 Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Rising star Abbas Afridi will join forces with express quick Naseem Shah, marking a reunion for Shah with the Patriots after his last stint in 2021.

The highly anticipated 2025 CPL runs from August 14 to September 21, featuring 34 matches including playoffs, with the St. Lucia Kings defending their championship crown.

Afridi Joins the Ranks

In a recent announcement, the Patriots confirmed the signing of 24-year-old Abbas Afridi, a fast bowler with an already impressive track record in both domestic and international cricket. While the franchise has not disclosed whose spot Afridi will fill, his arrival is expected to add fresh firepower to the bowling unit.

Afridi’s resume includes impactful stints in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he has captured 60 wickets in 40 matches since debuting in 2021. Having begun his PSL journey with the Karachi Kings, he made his mark during three seasons with the Multan Sultans before returning to Karachi this year. He also featured in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) for Fortune Barishal in 2024, chipping in with wickets and valuable lower-order runs.

Shah’s Return to Warner Park

For fans in St. Kitts, the return of Naseem Shah is big news. Known for his raw pace and ability to swing the ball at high speeds, Shah will be looking to make a strong impact after a four-year gap from the CPL. His presence, combined with Afridi’s wicket-taking consistency, promises a lethal fast-bowling duo for the Patriots.

Pakistan Well Represented in CPL 2025

The Pakistani contingent in CPL 2025 extends well beyond the Patriots. Mohammad Nawaz will also don the Patriots’ colours, while Mohammad Amir joins the Trinbago Knight Riders for his fourth different CPL franchise since 2021, having taken 51 wickets in the tournament to date.

New faces and familiar stars alike will represent Pakistan across the league:

Usman Tariq – CPL debut with Trinbago Knight Riders

– CPL debut with Trinbago Knight Riders Imad Wasim – Antigua & Barbuda Falcons (contract extension)

– Antigua & Barbuda Falcons (contract extension) Iftikhar Ahmed – Guyana Amazon Warriors (replacing Hassan Khan)

With Afridi’s CPL debut and Shah’s return, the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ pace battery looks primed to challenge the best batting line-ups in the region. As the action kicks off this week, Warner Park could soon become a graveyard for opposition top orders.

— SKN Times Sports