National Disaster Coordinator Abdias Samuels and the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) Leads Successful Hurricane Simulation Exercise

As the above-normal 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season progresses, St. Kitts and Nevis have taken proactive measures to ensure readiness in the face of potential hurricanes. From July 17-19, the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) conducted a comprehensive three-day National Hurricane Preparedness and Response Simulation Exercise to evaluate the Federation’s emergency response capabilities.

Initiated at the behest of Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, who also serves as the Executive Director of the NEOC, this critical exercise centered around the hypothetical impact of Hurricane Ingrid. The simulation began with a pre-strike meeting at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Headquarters on July 17.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew actively participated in the first two days, underscoring the importance of preparedness in mitigating the risks and challenges posed by hurricanes. He emphasized that such exercises are vital for assessing the need for additional financial resources to enhance the nation’s readiness.

The simulation culminated on Friday, July 19, with NEOC sub-committee chairs presenting their assessments on the damages across various sectors and forecasting the resumption of services. Following the presentations, Cabinet Ministers and NEOC officials visited three simulated storm-impacted locations: Irish Town Bay Road, where extensive flooding led to significant sand deposits on the road; a residential area in Cayon affected by land slippage; and Stone Fort, where crews were clearing fallen trees and debris obstructing the road.

National Disaster Coordinator Abdias Samuels, who led the exercise, deemed it a success. NEOC officials concurred, noting that the exercise provided invaluable insights into the Federation’s preparedness and response systems, while also identifying areas for improvement to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens during actual disasters.

This proactive approach highlights St. Kitts and Nevis’ commitment to disaster preparedness, ensuring that the Federation is better equipped to handle the challenges of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season and beyond.