SUNRISE AIRWAYS WELCOMES NEW MARKETING CHIEF

Rafael Rincón carries 25+ years of experience marketing such top brands as KFC, Nestlé, Shell, and Yamaha

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic – (July 23, 2024) – Sunrise Airways continues to strengthen its executive staff with the appointment of Mr. Rafael Rincón to the position of Marketing & Communication Director. In his new role, Mr. Rincón will serve as the chief marketing officer for the airline with direct oversight governing all marketing, advertising, and communications initiatives.

A dynamic leader with a proven track record of delivering results, Mr. Rincón carries more than 25 years of experience directing marketing programs in the Caribbean and Latin America for a number of distinguished consumer brands. Among them: Bacardi, Budweiser, Dewar’s, KFC, Nestlé, Shell, Suzuki, and Yamaha.

In concert with his professional experience, Mr. Rincón also served as Dean and Associate Professor of The School of Advertising and Communications at the Universidad Iberoamericana in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic for 15 years (1997-2012). His career in academia also includes professorships at the Universidad del Caribe and Universidad APEC, a private university based in Santo Domingo.

Mr. Rincón is further distinguished in the communications field as a published writer and expert source contributor on issues related to marketing communications with several articles published in noted regional business publications within the Caribbean.

Philippe Bayard, Chairman and CEO of Sunrise Airways, commented on Mr. Rincón’s appointment, saying: “As we continue to expand throughout the Caribbean and Latin America, our ability to reach new markets and effectively communicate our unique brand proposition across a broad spectrum of cultures and societies will be critical to our success. Mr. Rincón brings a demonstrated ability to achieve just that on behalf of some of the biggest consumer brands in the world. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome him to our team.”

For more information, please visit www.SunriseAirways.net.

About Sunrise Airways (www.SunriseAirways.net)

Sunrise Airways (IATA: S6, ICAO: KSZ) is a Caribbean-based regional carrier dedicated to providing safe and reliable passenger service connecting the West Indies as never before. The airline maintains hub operations in Port-au-Prince, Haiti; Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; and Antigua, operating regularly scheduled passenger service and charter flights. The Sunrise Airways route network extends throughout the Caribbean, as well as into the United States (Miami) and Central America (Panama). New flights serving gateways throughout the Eastern Caribbean launched in May 2024. The Sunrise Airways corporate headquarters and Service Oversight Center (SOC) are based at Toussaint Louverture International Airport (IATA: PAP, ICAO: MTPP) in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.